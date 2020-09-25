Gaining Ground

Nick Gaines has had some pretty solid results so far this season, but he’s also had a few hiccups, two of which came at Spring Creek. Gaines got a flat tire in the first moto and didn’t even get to race the second when a motor problem forced him off the gate before it even dropped. It certainly had to be discouraging for Gaines, but the question is, how will he respond? Will we see him rebound and regain the form that saw him open the season with an 11th overall? –Hansel

Competitive Cooper

Justin Cooper won the Anaheim opener, which feels like a decade ago now, but has had a year to forget since then. An injury following the Salt Lake City Supercross swing left Cooper well behind in fitness and training heading into the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Finally, we saw a glimpse of the Cooper of old at Spring Creek as he holeshot and led quite a few laps in the second moto. He spoke afterward on the struggles and hinted that he’s finally getting back to the comfort level with his fitness that he had before and the team is also helping improve his bike testing ability to get him on the right track with setup. Look for an improved Cooper again at WW Ranch where he comes in as the reigning overall winner. –Kellen Brauer

BB Gun

Blake Baggett has catapulted himself into a different discussion when we head into a weekend of racing each week after his second moto victory at RedBud 2, which completely ignited him to new heights. Despite not winning a moto at Spring Creek, he was arguably one of the fastest riders on the track for the second round in a row. Being over 40 points down in the championship likely means his title hopes are a bit farfetched at this stage, but there’s no question his confidence and momentum is likely to make him a spoiler down the stretch. –Brauer