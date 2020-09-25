Results Archive
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
How to Watch: WW Ranch and MXGP of Lombardia, Citta di Mantova

How to Watch WW Ranch and MXGP of Lombardia, Citta di Mantova

September 25, 2020 11:30am

The seventh round of the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, September 26, at the WW Ranch National in Jacksonville, Florida.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Saturday evening, with the second 250 moto at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT.

The ninth round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend as the championship travels to Italy’s Mantova circuit for three consecutive rounds. The MXGP of Lombardi (ninth round) will take place on Sunday, the MXGP of Citta di Mantova (10th round) will take place on Wednesday, September 30, and the MXGP of Europe (11th round) will take place on Sunday, October 4.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule

Motocross TV Schedule
The 2020 WW Ranch National broadcast/streaming schedule.
The 2020 WW Ranch National broadcast/streaming schedule. Pro Motocross

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP of Lombardia

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Lombardia (Ita)

     Sunday, September 27
    Mantova
    Mantova IT Italy
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice
      September 27 - 2:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice
      September 27 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1
      September 27 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1
      September 27 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      September 27 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2
      September 27 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      September 27 - 3:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      September 27 - 4:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

450 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States235
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States220
3Marvin Musquin La Reole France215
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States196
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States194
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France257
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States254
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States202
4Alex Martin Millville, MN United States194
5Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States186
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Antonio Cairoli Italy285
2Tim Gajser Slovenia278
3Jeffrey Herlings
Netherlands263
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland255
5Jorge Prado Spain237
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France361
2Jago Geerts Belgium329
3Maxime Renaux France278
4Jed Beaton Australia247
5Ben Watson United Kingdom211
Full Standings

RACER X 2020 pro motocross PREVIEW SHOWS

Episode 1: 450 Class Favorites

Episode 2: 450 Class Contenders

Episode 3: 250 Class

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Live Timing

Race Center

450 and 250 Class Entry Lists

WW Ranch Injury Report

2020 AMA National Numbers

Teams

General Info

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Live Timing

MXGP of Lombardia (ninth round)

Race Center

Timetable

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

Track Map

The WW Ranch National track map.
The WW Ranch National track map. MX Sports Pro Racing

Animated Track map

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Friday, September 26

7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Rider Services / Will Call Opens
7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Chapel Service
8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Track Maintenance

8:50 a.m. - 9:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:10 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

9:50 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Track Maintenance

10:45 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

11:45 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. 250 Consolation Race
12:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. 450 Consolation Race

12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. OPENING CEREMONIES
1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
1:15 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Podium Interviews

2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Podium Interviews 

3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
3:15 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2
3:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 250 Winners Circle

4:00 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
4:15 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2
4:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 450 Winners Circle

8:00 p.m. Zoom Press Conference

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Jacksonville, Florida.

