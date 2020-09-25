The seventh round of the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, September 26, at the WW Ranch National in Jacksonville, Florida.
Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.
NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Saturday evening, with the second 250 moto at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT.
The ninth round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend as the championship travels to Italy’s Mantova circuit for three consecutive rounds. The MXGP of Lombardi (ninth round) will take place on Sunday, the MXGP of Citta di Mantova (10th round) will take place on Wednesday, September 30, and the MXGP of Europe (11th round) will take place on Sunday, October 4.
LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
WW Ranch (Florida)Saturday, September 26
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP of Lombardia
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of Lombardia (Ita)Sunday, September 27
- MX2 Free/Time PracticeSeptember 27 - 2:30 AM
- MXGP Free/Time PracticeSeptember 27 - 3:30 AM
- MX2 Race 1September 27 - 6:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1September 27 - 7:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2September 27 - 9:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2September 27 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)September 27 - 3:30 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)September 27 - 4:30 PM
2020 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|235
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|220
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|215
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|196
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|194
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|257
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|254
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|202
|4
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|194
|5
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|186
FIM Motocross World Championship
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|285
|2
|Tim Gajser
|278
|3
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|263
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|255
|5
|Jorge Prado
|237
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|361
|2
|Jago Geerts
|329
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|278
|4
|Jed Beaton
|247
|5
|Ben Watson
|211
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Friday, September 26
7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Rider Services / Will Call Opens
7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Chapel Service
8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Track Maintenance
8:50 a.m. - 9:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:10 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Track Maintenance
9:50 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Track Maintenance
10:45 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Track Maintenance
11:45 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. 250 Consolation Race
12:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. 450 Consolation Race
12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. OPENING CEREMONIES
1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
1:15 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Podium Interviews
2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Podium Interviews
3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
3:15 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2
3:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 250 Winners Circle
4:00 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
4:15 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2
4:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 450 Winners Circle
8:00 p.m. Zoom Press Conference
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Jacksonville, Florida.