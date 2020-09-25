The seventh round of the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, September 26, at the WW Ranch National in Jacksonville, Florida.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Saturday evening, with the second 250 moto at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT.

The ninth round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend as the championship travels to Italy’s Mantova circuit for three consecutive rounds. The MXGP of Lombardi (ninth round) will take place on Sunday, the MXGP of Citta di Mantova (10th round) will take place on Wednesday, September 30, and the MXGP of Europe (11th round) will take place on Sunday, October 4.

TV | Online Schedule