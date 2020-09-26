Results Archive
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Articles
Motocross
WW Ranch
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Articles
Live Now
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
Live Now
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Post Race Press Conference: WW Ranch 250 Class

September 26, 2020 10:15pm

Dylan Ferrandis (Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha), Justin Cooper (Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha) and Jeremy Martin (GEICO Honda) spoke with the media following the GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National, round seven of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in the 250 class. Hosted by Casey Huntley of MX Sports Pro Racing.

