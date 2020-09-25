Championship Cianciarulo (Jason Weigandt)

I got to participate in a Zoom call with Adam Cianciarulo a few days ago to get some TV talking points for this weekend’s race. The big question now is how he will handle the ramp-up in pressure, since he’s suddenly gone from spoiler to title contender in the course of a few weeks. Adam doesn’t think it will be a problem, because as soon as he crashed out of the opener, he figured all hope was lost. Anything he does from here is just a bonus—there’s no pressure, as he sees it.

“Obviously, I have a lot of respect for the guys I’m racing in this class— [winning the title] wasn’t really on my radar,” he said. “At RedBud 2 when I was able to get my first moto win, it’s like a light bulb kinda went off where you say to yourself, ‘I did it before, why can’t I do it again?’ The fact I’m in this position is a surprise for me. The fact that I’m in contention is nice. I will just see how I can do from here. Fifteen points is still a bit of a margin. Zach [Osborne] is going to come out swinging. He’s probably been in defense mode these last couple of weekends, and now that’s been thrown out the door. Looking forward to tackling that head-on and seeing what we can do.

“A few weeks ago, the championship, there was no talk about it,” Adam added. “I thought it was over as soon as I DNF’d Loretta’s. I just thought, Okay, maybe we’ll get some wins. And that’s the rookie season goal, really, just put yourself through it. But now that I have a realistic chance to win this thing, that would just be a bonus. One hell of a bonus!”

After Millville, Cianciarulo explained that he’s been around so many champions of the sport, like Ryan Villopoto, Ryan Dungey, and Ken Roczen, that he’s learned to stay levelheaded even when things are going well. This week he reiterated that point: “You have to be grateful, but at the same time, compared to where I was earlier in my career, there’s kind of a numbness to it. Coming back from Millville, I went 1-1, but in a sense, it felt like a business trip for me. I just went there and did what I knew I could do, went home, and went back into my normal routine. In order to have sustained success and to be a champion, you have to think of it that way. As much as I want to romanticize all of this, because the sport has meant so much to me for so long, and I did grow up a huge fan, there has to be a sense that you’ve been here before. And that’s where I’m at, mentally.”