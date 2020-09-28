Another week, another race down in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com and Fly Racing, we come in with a breakdown of the WW Ranch National and more. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in privateer heroes Alex Ray and Cade Clason in-studio to discuss A-Ray’s race, Cade’s plans, their love of one another, and more.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson announced the other week that he’ll miss the rest of the MX season with a small knee injury but we’ll still have him on tonight to talk about his year, the decision to re-sign with the team, his thoughts on watching the races from home, getting married, and more.

SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki’s Justin Rodbell has been a real surprise this summer in the 450 Class and we’ll have the privateer on to tell us about what’s happened to him to be this good, his thoughts on being teammates with A-Ray, his fulltime job, and more.

We’ve got the Burr Oak GNCC winner Steward Baylor on the show to talk about his rags to riches story that he’s got going on with two wins in the last two races. We’ll talk to Disco Stu about trying to pick up a rider after being let go by the FactoryONE Sherco team, what’s next for him, the amount of fans that love him, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you'll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we'll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at any time during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Main image by Ken Hill