SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt's Kawasaki’s Jordan Jarvis has been attempting to qualify for a Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship round since the High Point National last June. She was 48th fastest of 78 250cc entries that day. The top 36 fastest riders earn positions into the motos, and the rest of the field races for four spots in the last chance qualifier.

Jarvis, originally of New Jersey but now of North Carolina, has been pursuing the Pro Motocross goal again this year, taking 11th in the 250 LCQ in the Loretta Lynn's 1. She was in qualifying position based on lap times for awhile at Loretta Lynn’s 2, but ended up 48th fastest, and the LCQ was not held due to muddy conditions.

Jarvis was 11th in the LCQ at Ironman, 20th at RedBud 1, 30th at RedBud 2, and 16th at Spring Creek. Jarvis then took ninth in the LCQ at WW Ranch, which again seeded the top four riders into the motos. This made her the fifth alternate to the gate if riders didn’t take their positions in the motos.

As it turned out, five gates did open in the second 250 moto in Florida, as a variety of riders didn’t compete due to mechanical troubles, injuries, or illness. Thus, Jarvis got into the moto as the fifth alternate. She finished the moto in 32nd place.

Our Davey Coombs reports that the last time a female competed in motos was Doreen Payne in the 500 class of the Denver National in 1983, when the 125, 250 and 500 classes all competing on the same day. That is considered the only other time a female raced in the motos in the “modern era” of the series.