Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Articles
Motocross
WW Ranch
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Articles
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Jarvis Becomes First Female Since 1983 To Make Pro Motocross Gate

September 28, 2020 3:50pm | by:
Jarvis Becomes First Female Since 1983 To Make Pro Motocross Gate

SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt's Kawasaki’s Jordan Jarvis has been attempting to qualify for a Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship round since the High Point National last June. She was 48th fastest of 78 250cc entries that day. The top 36 fastest riders earn positions into the motos, and the rest of the field races for four spots in the last chance qualifier.

Jarvis, originally of New Jersey but now of North Carolina, has been pursuing the Pro Motocross goal again this year, taking 11th in the 250 LCQ in the Loretta Lynn's 1. She was in qualifying position based on lap times for awhile at Loretta Lynn’s 2, but ended up 48th fastest, and the LCQ was not held due to muddy conditions.

Jarvis was 11th in the LCQ at Ironman, 20th at RedBud 1, 30th at RedBud 2, and 16th at Spring Creek. Jarvis then took ninth in the LCQ at WW Ranch, which again seeded the top four riders into the motos. This made her the fifth alternate to the gate if riders didn’t take their positions in the motos.

As it turned out, five gates did open in the second 250 moto in Florida, as a variety of riders didn’t compete due to mechanical troubles, injuries, or illness. Thus, Jarvis got into the moto as the fifth alternate. She finished the moto in 32nd place.

Our Davey Coombs reports that the last time a female competed in motos was Doreen Payne in the 500 class of the Denver National in 1983, when the 125, 250 and 500 classes all competing on the same day. That is considered the only other time a female raced in the motos in the “modern era” of the series.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now