Defending champion and series' leader Kailub Russell will have his knee evaluated this week.

“It’s pretty disappointing," Kailub Russell said in a team statement. "I just got confused on my line choice in the John Penton section—we were on this little road bed and I thought I had already committed to the outside line but I was actually on the inside and when I drifted out there was a tree right in the center splitting the two lines and I just smashed my knee up against that tree and my bike. I knocked the wind out of myself and had a hard time bending my knee so Josh Strang stopped and helped me up on my feet because I was laying right in the middle of the track and couldn’t stand up, so thanks to him. I was feeling pretty good, too. I’m just frustrated.”

Getting off to a top five start was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn. Ashburn would then make the move up to fourth on lap two, as he tried to gain momentum to challenge for a three position. Ashburn would continue to ride a consistent race, but he would be unable to challenge the top three riders. Ashburn would finish out the day fourth in XC1 and fifth overall.

Phoenix Honda Racing’s Andrew Delong had his second best race of the season on Sunday afternoon. Delong came through running sixth in the XC1 class for the first two laps of racing, and as the race wore on, he then found himself making the move up to fifth in his class. Delong finished out the three-hour race with a fifth place finish in class, and eighth overall.

Returning after a small injury sidelined him for the previous round of racing was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Josh Strang. As the pack of racers came through on the opening lap Strang made his way around in the eighth place position. Strang would then stop to help his fellow competitor, Russell, out of the track and back to his motorcycle. Even after stopping to help, Strang would make the move up to seventh in the XC1 class. On the last lap of racing Strang would make a late charge and take over sixth in the class, with a 13th overall finishing position on the day.

AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael found himself in a continuous battle throughout the day in Ohio. Michael would swap back-and-forth from sixth to seventh place multiple times throughout the race. As Michael was running in sixth on the final lap of racing, he would be unable to hold off a charging Strang. Michael would check in seventh in class, 18th overall at round 10. Rockhill Powersports/Ti Dezigns/UFO Plast’s Evan Earl would come through to earn eighth in the XC1 Open Pro class after missing round nine of racing.