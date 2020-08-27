Rodbell just slowly moved up from the back in that moto and second time out for him, it was more of the same as the first moto.

“I felt really good. I went out there. I think I passed [Tyler] Bowers. I mean, I’ve never passed Tyler Bowers before,” Rodbell continued. “Then [Justin] Barcia I think passed me then fell, but then he didn’t catch me for 15, 20 minutes. Caught me, passed me, then fell again. So I passed him again. So then he catches me again and I pulled over and I’m like, ‘Dude, Barcia, go. You won the first moto. I want nothing to do with you. Please just get away from me.’ So he goes by again and then the next lap his bike breaks.”

Consistent 12-12 finishes for the #258 Kawasaki rider and that had to make his workday a little better on Monday. Yes, Rodbell has a real job in the HVAC industry. He’s up there in your attic trying to make sure you’re cool in these summer days. Luckily Justin’s boss is a moto fan and does give him the time off he needs to get to the races. When we talked to him for this, we had to wait until he was off work.

“Every time I’m in the attic, I’m like, this makes me want to go so much faster during that 30-minute moto. ‘Do you want to be in that attic tomorrow?’” the personable Marylander told us.

Rodbell received the FMF Privateer Award at round two.