450 CLASS
Jason Anderson – ARM | OUT
Comment: Anderson had surgery to remove a plate in his arm that had been installed to repair a broken arm, circa 2019. He’s out for the season.
Tyler Bowers - RIB | IN
Comment: Bowers crashed hard in practice at Spring Creek and sustained a broken rib and general soreness. He plans on making a go of it at WW Ranch.
Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT
Comment: A fractured scaphoid will keep Hand out of action for the rest of the season.
Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Miller crashed during qualifying at Spring Creek and dislocated his wrist and tore ligaments in his wrist. He’s out for the season.
Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Plessinger is out for the season due to a dislocated wrist.
Luke Renzland - HEAD | OUT
Comment: Renzland hasn’t raced since crashing big at RedBud 1. He’ll miss Florida.
Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT
Comment: Roczen is out for the season in order to recover from ongoing health issues.
John Short – BANGED UP | OUT
Comment: Short crashed before Spring Creek and got dinged up. He’ll be back for Thunder Valley.
Broc Tickle – ABDOMEN, KNEE | OUT
Comment: Tickle had a big crash at Spring Creek and got pretty banged up. He tried to ride this week, but his abdomen and knee are still extremely sore. He hopes to return for Thunder Valley.
Little tip over 2nd Moto @scmxpark @promotocross 😏 Thankful to walk away just beat up and sore 🤕 🙏🏼 Recovering the best I can to see you guys at @wwmotox 👍🏼 P.S. Thank you @alpinestarsmx for developing and supplying the best all around protection on the market ⛑#sm10helmet #bionic10 #tech10
Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT
Comment: Webb is recovering from multiple herniated discs in his back, which stem from his big crash in Arlington.
Dean Wilson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Wilson is out after sustaining a slight tear in his left meniscus. It’s not a major injury, but he’ll miss the rest of the season.
250 CLASS
Pierce Brown – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Brown is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at RedBud 2.
Austin Forkner – INTERNAL INJURIES | OUT
Comment: Forkner is out for the season due to pancreas, liver, kidney, and spleen injuries suffered in supercross. He is back on the bike, however.
Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Marchbanks will miss the entire season due to injuries sustained during supercross. He posted an update on Instagram yesterday:
"Update: I’m excited to announce that I finally got released to get back on the bike! It took a lot of hard work these past 4 months to get my knee back to normal but now I’m more than ready to get back to training again. Let’s see what 2021 has in store for me. 💪🏻"
Ty Masterpool – LEG | OUT
Comment: Masterpool has some nerve damage, bruising, and swelling in his leg from his crash at RedBud2. He’s out for this weekend but hopes to return for Thunder Valley.
Cameron Mcadoo – STOMACH | IN
Comment: McAdoo is somehow fine after getting rammed in the stomach by his handlebars at Spring Creek. He’s in for the weekend.
Warning: This Instagram post contains explicit language.
Michael Mosiman – CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Mosiman is out with a concussion. It’s not known when, or if, he’ll be back in 2020.
Colt Nichols – HAND | OUT
Comment: Nichols is out for the season due to an injured hand suffered in supercross.
Darian Sanayei – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Sanayei is out for the season due to a nagging shoulder injury that required surgery.
Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Smith is back on the bike after tearing his ACL but will not race any Nationals this season.
Tevin Tapia - NECK | OUT
Comment: Tapia suffered a major crash in early August and sustained fractures to his C6 and C7 vertebra that required emergency stabilization and surgery. Road 2 Recovery has established a fund to help out with Tapia's medical bills.