Results Archive
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: WW Ranch

Injury Report WW Ranch

September 24, 2020 2:45pm
by:

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – ARM | OUT

Comment: Anderson had surgery to remove a plate in his arm that had been installed to repair a broken arm, circa 2019. He’s out for the season.

Tyler Bowers - RIB | IN

Comment: Bowers crashed hard in practice at Spring Creek and sustained a broken rib and general soreness. He plans on making a go of it at WW Ranch.

Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT

Comment: A fractured scaphoid will keep Hand out of action for the rest of the season.

Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Miller crashed during qualifying at Spring Creek and dislocated his wrist and tore ligaments in his wrist. He’s out for the season.

Henry Miller is out for the rest of the season.
Henry Miller is out for the rest of the season. Align Media

Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Plessinger is out for the season due to a dislocated wrist.

Luke Renzland - HEAD | OUT

Comment: Renzland hasn’t raced since crashing big at RedBud 1. He’ll miss Florida.

Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT

Comment: Roczen is out for the season in order to recover from ongoing health issues.

John Short – BANGED UP | OUT

Comment: Short crashed before Spring Creek and got dinged up. He’ll be back for Thunder Valley.

Broc Tickle – ABDOMEN, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Tickle had a big crash at Spring Creek and got pretty banged up. He tried to ride this week, but his abdomen and knee are still extremely sore. He hopes to return for Thunder Valley.

Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT

Comment: Webb is recovering from multiple herniated discs in his back, which stem from his big crash in Arlington.

Dean Wilson – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Wilson is out after sustaining a slight tear in his left meniscus. It’s not a major injury, but he’ll miss the rest of the season.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

250 CLASS

Pierce Brown – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Brown is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at RedBud 2.

Austin Forkner – INTERNAL INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Forkner is out for the season due to pancreas, liver, kidney, and spleen injuries suffered in supercross. He is back on the bike, however.

Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Marchbanks will miss the entire season due to injuries sustained during supercross. He posted an update on Instagram yesterday:

"Update: I’m excited to announce that I finally got released to get back on the bike! It took a lot of hard work these past 4 months to get my knee back to normal but now I’m more than ready to get back to training again. Let’s see what 2021 has in store for me. 💪🏻"

Ty Masterpool – LEG | OUT

Comment: Masterpool has some nerve damage, bruising, and swelling in his leg from his crash at RedBud2. He’s out for this weekend but hopes to return for Thunder Valley.

Cameron Mcadoo – STOMACH | IN

Comment: McAdoo is somehow fine after getting rammed in the stomach by his handlebars at Spring Creek. He’s in for the weekend.

Warning: This Instagram post contains explicit language.

View this post on Instagram

This is what ended my day on Saturday 😬👎🏻

A post shared by Cameron (@cameronmcadoo) on

Michael Mosiman – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Mosiman is out with a concussion. It’s not known when, or if, he’ll be back in 2020.

Colt Nichols – HAND | OUT

Comment: Nichols is out for the season due to an injured hand suffered in supercross.

Darian Sanayei – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Sanayei is out for the season due to a nagging shoulder injury that required surgery.

Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Smith is back on the bike after tearing his ACL but will not race any Nationals this season.

Tevin Tapia - NECK | OUT

Comment: Tapia suffered a major crash in early August and sustained fractures to his C6 and C7 vertebra that required emergency stabilization and surgery. Road 2 Recovery has established a fund to help out with Tapia's medical bills.

Read Now
November 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now