450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – ARM | OUT

Comment: Anderson had surgery to remove a plate in his arm that had been installed to repair a broken arm, circa 2019. He’s out for the season.

Tyler Bowers - RIB | IN

Comment: Bowers crashed hard in practice at Spring Creek and sustained a broken rib and general soreness. He plans on making a go of it at WW Ranch.

Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT

Comment: A fractured scaphoid will keep Hand out of action for the rest of the season.

Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Miller crashed during qualifying at Spring Creek and dislocated his wrist and tore ligaments in his wrist. He’s out for the season.