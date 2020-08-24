Fox Racing and FMF Launch Co-lab Product

Irvine, CA - Fox Racing and FMF, the global leaders in motocross apparel and exhaust systems, are proud to launch a product collaboration that brings the iconic Southern California brands together to support a great cause. The product line will feature co-branded Legion off-road product as well as a supporting lifestyle collection. Fox and FMF will donate a portion of the overall sales to the Kurt Caselli Safety Foundation.

Purpose built for the demands of Off-Road riding; the Legion collection is the perfect platform to support this program.

“I was connected with Donny out on a ride with our local MX sales rep, Aubry Boutin," said Jeff Sagud, Global Category Director Fox MX. "We started talking about both brands and the impact they’ve made on our community. After a few rides with Donny, our friendship grew, and we quickly realized that myself and our crew of riders at Fox had a lot in common with the FMF crew. At that point, it just seemed natural that we’d do something together to celebrate the brands and our combined passions for off-road riding. Through the creation of this collaboration, we felt it was important to give back to the off-road community by donating a portion of the proceeds to the Kurt Caselli Foundation. We’re really proud of everything this project stands for; two legendary brands coming together to create something awesome for the community we love so much.”

“Growing up in the motocross industry, I have always followed what Fox Racing has done, from their technical advances, next level designs, world class athletes, and their marketing efforts," said Donny Emler Jr., FMF Global Brand Director and President of the Kurt Caselli Foundation. "We strive to deliver the same message here at the Flying Machine Factory, design it, test it, manufacture it 100 percent in- house and market the Sh!t out of it. This heritage and passion is what elevates the sport of Motocross and Off-Road and these two world class brands coming together for the first time showcases our dedication to the sport we love. Legendary Performance!”