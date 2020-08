Lots to talk about as we clean the mud out from Loretta Lynn’s National 2 this past weekend. The PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com and Fly Racing, comes in with Kris Keefer and Chris Betts joining Steve Matthes in-studio to try and cover all that went down there as well as still make sure we talk about Keefer’s Loretta Lynn’s amateur title.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire has been very good to start the season with a second overall at round one and a moto win this past weekend. The best part is he’s somehow doing this with a recently repaired ACL! We’ll talk to RJ about his rehab, his motocross season, and more.

JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Alex Martin might’ve went 1-1 on the day if he hadn’t fallen in moto one. As it is he came from way back to a top ten finish and then dominated moto two. We’ll get to the bottom of the Troll Train’s start to the nationals, how he feels, and more.

Friend of the show “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti will join us to update us on his Canadian MX series after three rounds, what he thinks of the nationals down here, how his training is going up in Canada and whether or not he thinks he will ever race in the USA again.

“Mad” Max Anstie will call in to talk about that second moto ride on the Twisted Tea HEP Motorsports Suzuki, his injury that kept him out of SX, if he had any Matterley Basin flashbacks with him and Osborne out there, and more.

