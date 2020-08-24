Results Archive
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's National II
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud I
Fri Sep 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault (MX RD 9 &10)
Sat Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Full Schedule

TGI Freeday: Win A Set of Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST Tires

August 24, 2020 9:30am
Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Maxxis:

Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST Tires

Designed and tested with seven-time supercross champion Jeremy McGrath, the new tread pattern, compound, and tire composition provide the stability, predictability, and traction that the top tiers of motocross demand.

Front Tire 80/100-21 MSRP $113.00
Rear Tire 110/90-19 MSRP $130.00

  • Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST Tire rear Maxxis
  • Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST Tire front Maxxis
For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.

