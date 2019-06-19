Hey man, I didn’t go to High Point. Round four of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships went on without me there and for that, I have no apologies. I might even miss a couple more nationals this summer also, so back off. After 23 years of going to these races, I’m allowed to take some time off, so spare me with the comments. But that doesn’t stop me from delivering you people a column! Lucky bastards. I thought I’d take a look at the worldwide standings in AMA Pro Motocross and the FIM Motocross World Championship to see who’s exactly doing what. When you’re in Austria or Japan, it’s important to take a look at the overall effort and results you’re getting all across the world. For example, as bad as Yamaha is doing stateside in 450 Class, they’re killing it lately over in the MXGP series. Let’s add up the points standings for all the riders to come up with a total of how each OEM is doing with Olympic style scoring coming into effect. Super scientific I know. Thanks to Lewis Phillips over at MX Vice for helping me fill in the some blanks including what the heck exactly was the factory Kawasaki MX2 team. Here they are, the First Annual Global Motocross OEM Rankings!!! Note: By the way, I didn’t include Suzuki in his because they officially don’t have a factory team here as JGRMX runs their program (like Monster Energy Wilvo Yamaha or Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS wasn’t included either despite them all getting factory parts) and they have zero presence in European racing. Sorry Suzuki! 5—KTM Red Bull KTM (USA) #25 Marvin Musquin | 5th in 450 Class points Marv’s been up and down to start this Pro Motocross season and it’s weird because he’s usually so consistent right? It’s not been all his fault but to see Marv fifth in the points after four races is unexpected. #2 Cooper Webb | 6th in 450 Class points Webb was good at High Point and you know that he enjoyed being back east, right? I had him off the pace from some of the other guys but hey, maybe he’ll start reaching higher heights as the season rolls on. Hey, it doesn’t matter man—he won the 2019 450SX title! Red Bull KTM (MXGP) #222 Antonio Cairoli | 2nd in MXGP points Status of the #222 is unknown, he’s banged up pretty good the last two weeks (dealing with the flu and then dislocating his shoulder Sunday in Latvia) and it seems like he’ll be out, right? Tony’s an amazing racer and person so if anyone can fight this thing out, it’ll be him but father time may have the final word on this year. #84 Jeffrey Herlings | 27th in MXGP points Yeah, I know it’s unfair to give #84 27 points for being 27th in the MXGP rankings, but, shouldn’t have gotten hurt right? He’s out again with a parade lap injury but that’s the kind of stuff we’ve seen before. When it’s all together, it’s amazing but even in his title winning season last year, he got hurt and missed a race.

Herlings Photo Courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM (USA) #12 Shane McElrath | 11th in 250 Class points Shane’s season was derailed with a back injury and then the team benching him so as to not point out of supercross. Outdoors he hasn’t been the same which makes me think the injury might be still affecting him. He missed High Point but will be back this weekend. #205 Wilson Todd 12th in 250 Class points A fill in, the Aussie got his best finish at High Point but now he’s going back home to finish the Australian MX Nationals, where he is leading the MX2 class in points. A cool story, the kid came here with nothing and earned a few races on a factory team. #233 Derek Drake | 14th in 250 Class points A rookie, Drake’s been good. Not amazing like some other guys have shown but nothing bad to say through his first eight professional motos. #28 Jordon Smith | 17th in 250 Class points Jordon hurt his wrist in, like, the third SX of the year and has been riding with it hurt ever since. He finally got surgery and is out for the year. #44 Cameron McAdoo | 20th in 250 Class “RAM IT’s” best Pro Motocross finish ever before was a ninth. Then he jumped on a steel frame KTM for the first time and easily bettered that. I give up trying to figure out motocross.

McAdoo provided a much-needed shot in the arm for Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM at High Point. Rich Shepherd

Red Bull KTM (MX2) #61 Jorge Prado | 1st in MX2 points Prado is basically the Jesus of the MX2 class right now and looks to be the real deal. He’s good at SX also. I know he wanted to come to the USA and that was the plan but now you read interviews where he says hanging with AC222 is what he wants to do. I still think you’ll see him here. #28 Tom Vialle | 6th in MX2 points A good second rider, Vialle is really young and KTM just signed him to an extension. In Europe in the MX2 class, I have questions though about just about every rider. Is it the bike or the fact they kick you out when you’re reaching your prime? Or are Prado, Pauls Jonass and other recent winners in the MX2 class just that good? There’s a big difference mentally and physically between a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old. TOTAL WORLD WIDE KTM SCORE: 121

AVERAGE SCORE PER RIDER EMPLOYED: 11 4—Husqvarna Rockstar Energy Husqvarna (USA) #21 Jason Anderson | tied for 3rd in 450 Class points Good season so far for Anderson who was in position late in High Point to grab the overall win. He’s better indoors than out but if he can get a win or two, get on the box a lot, that’s a win/win. #16 Zach Osborne | tied for 3rd in 450 Class points I’m biased on Zacho but I think he’s going to take a step here. I just don’t know when but I think soon. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna (MXGP) #27 Arminas Jasikonis | 6th in MXGP points The Rockstar Husky team scaled back for 2019 in terms of salaries spent on riders but they’re not getting far off of their 2018 results. I’ll admit, I don’t know how this dude can ride a bike being so ginormous (note: AJ is listed as 6’5”) but he’s surprising me with consistent rides just off the lead group. #41 Pauls Jonass | 10th in MXGP points A former MX2 title winner, Jonass had that great ride in Italy that gave you hope but hasn’t done that well since or before the race. Weird deal right?

Jasikonis Photo Courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna (USA) #36 Michael Mosiman | 6th in 250 Class points A real surprise, Mosiman was much better in the end of SX and he’s continued that surge in motocross. He’s also beating some solid vets that make a lot more money than him. #52 Jordan Bailey | 22nd in 250 Class points I don’t know, it’s not good. You should be better in your second year, right? He does golf with Stew so there is that. #112 Thomas Covington | 25th in 250 Class points A disaster from the start and now he’s out with the Epstein-Barr Virus. Bring on 2020 for Big Air Tom. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna (MX2) #19 Thomas Kjer Olsen | 2nd in MX2 points TKO is the next guy in MX2 and has slowly been grinding away and getting better seemingly every year. He’s 22 years old so better get going soon if he wants this title! #14 Jed Beaton | 13th in MX2 points Part of the next wave of Aussies that are coming along with Todd, the Lawrence brothers Hunter and Jett, and Mitch Evans, Beaton’s been just okay with some injuries affecting him. There was that one podium though! TOTAL HUSQVARNA WORLDWIDE SCORE: 90

AVERAGE SCORE PER RIDER EMPLOYED: 10

Olsen Photo Courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo

3—Honda Honda HRC (USA) #94 Ken Roczen | tied for 1st in 450 Class points Hey everyone, did you hear Kenny had a bad crash in 2017 and hurt his arm? Yeah, we get it TV guys. Anyways, Roczen’s had an excellent start to the outdoors and is tied with Tomac after four rounds. His second moto at High Point was a thing of beauty man, it was cool to see that he’s still got that in him. [Editor’s note: Cool to see he still has that in him after the injuries that shouldn’t even be mentioned anymore? Got it. – Weege] #14 Cole Seely | 11th Out for the year with an injury, Seely’s had a tough 2019 coming back from last year’s serious injury. There were a few highlights here and there that makes you think if he had stayed injury free in 2019, he could get back to his old level in 2020. But now it’ll be tough to get in a full off-season wherever he lands. Honda HRC (MXGP) #243 Tim Gajser | 1st in MXGP Tim’s having a great year and seems to be getting better as the season rolls on. His MXGP title season was amazing, he looked so good. Then came the crashes and the injuries. Good to see him back on top but he still has some horrendous crashes now and then. He’s Gumby of MX. #189 Brian Bogers | 18th in MXGP Brian basically missed all of last year with an injury and this year it’s been a slow start to him. If you want to win a MX trivia game with your buddies, ask them who is Honda’s second MXGP rider.

Gajser Photo Courtesy of Media Youthstream

GEICO Honda (USA) #23 Chase Sexton | 4th in 250 Class points Sexton just had a great High Point and his future is bright. Of course there’s the 250SX title he just won as well. A future star who appears to be doing everything right. #196 Hunter Lawrence| 7th in 250 Class points I think High Point is just the start of Lawrence’s USA MX career. Yes he had a good moto at Pala but it’s been a bit of a stop and start for Hunter to begin (remember he missed all of SX with an injury) until this weekend. I think he’s a podium threat from here on out, you watch. #31 RJ Hampshire | 8th in 250 Class points RJ’s been just ok to start the nationals and his 2019 season is turning out a lot like his 2018 season. Some good races but more motos than not where he’s not that noticeable. #38 Christian Craig | 15th in 250 Class points The entire 2019 calendar year has been a disaster for Craig and his outdoor season hasn’t started being any better. He just dropped some big news last night on Instagram about an anti-doping test at the 2018 Daytona Supercross—which he said the FIM made him aware of in January of 2019. Yes, a test in March he was told about in January. You read that correctly.

Hampshire Jeff Kardas

Honda HRC (MX2) #10 Calvin Vlaanderen | 14th in MX2 points Been a tough start for a rider some had pegged as a title contender as he’s currently injured. He started the season okay but his grade would now be incomplete. TOTAL HONDA WORLDWIDE SCORE: 79

AVERAGE SCORE PER RIDER EMPLOYED: 8.7 2—Kawasaki Monster Energy Kawasaki (USA) #1/3 Eli Tomac | tied for 1st in 450 Class points Not as dominant in supercross and through the first four nationals as we’ve seen him in the past, but that’s fine because we’re also not seeing the lows that Tomac’s had from time to time either. Still my pick for title, I think Eli will start to get better and better. #17 Joey Savatgy | 18th in 450 Class points Joe Dog is just back from injury and when he hasn’t been hurt, he’s been pretty good. Just have to stay away from mistakes and all in all, it’s been an impressive start to his 450 career, in my opinion.

Savatgy Rich Shepherd

Monster Energy Kawasaki (MXGP) #25Clement Desalle | 7th in MXGP points The Panda is out with a broken leg after a bad crash in Russia. Until then though, he had been a bit off his usual pace with just one moto podium. Hey man, don’t look now but the Panda’s getting up there in age. Still a solid rider and a hard worker though. Heal up Panda! #33 Julian Lieber | 11th in MXGP points Lieber’s one of those guys that’s always like the fourth guy to go to the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations for Belgium. He’s a good secondary rider for the team and I would imagine doesn’t make a ton of money. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki (USA) #92 Adam Cianciarulo | 1st in 250 Class points Yeah, AC’s been amazing to start the motocross season with four overall wins in a row. I’m a fan of this kid and he’s even surprised the hell out of me. He’s probably 40 pounds heavier than some of his main competitors but he’s getting it done in impressive fashion. The prodigal son has risen…it’s just taken a while to get fully woke. #61 Garrett Marchbanks | 10th in 250 Class points Crashing out of High Point didn’t help out this standing and being out this weekend with an injury will hurt even more. Garrett’s in his second pro year and getting better. That’s about all you can ask for, yeah? #73 Marty Davalos |16th in 250 Class points Never an outdoor warrior, Marty’s battled a rib injury to start the nationals and he’s doing about what he should be doing. Wait until Washougal though! If Marty makes it that long, he excels there.

Davalos Jeff Kardas

F&H RACING TEAM (MX2) (Kind of—there isn’t a true factory team for the green guys but the F&H team is the closest there is) #29 Henry Jacobi | 4th in M2X points A real surprise to start the season, the German has cooled off lately and dropped to fourth in the standings but that’s still a good finish for him. #811 Adam Sterry | 8th in M2X points Sterry and Ben Watson represent the next great English MX’ers and Sterry’s figuring things out. Not sure exactly what potential is yet, he’s had some injuries, but we’ll see if he can get better before he ages out of the class. TOTAL KAWASAKI WORLDWIDE SCORE: 76

AVERAGE SCORE PER RIDER EMPLOYED: 8.4 1—Yamaha Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing (USA) #51 Justin Barcia | 7th in 450 Class points. Justin is beat up from the feet up with wrist injuries and is basically a shadow of his former self right now Look at High Point moto two when he just went backwards. Barcia has not much fight and so you know he’s not 100 percent. #103 Dean Ferris | 9th in 450 Class points It’s been a tough start for Ferris but he didn’t have a lot of time to get adjusted to the USA factory bike. I don’t think he’s stoked with how it’s gone but to me, it’s been okay. He should get better right? Monster Energy Yamaha Factory (MXGP) #461 Romain Febvre | 12th in MXGP points A former World Champion, Romain is a lot like Gajser where he’s not afraid to send it and he was also incredible in his lone MXGP title season. Febvre got hurt in the second moto of the year, missed some time and is back now and a podium threat in every moto. #91 Jeremy Seewer | 3rd in MXGP points In his second year in MXGP, the Swiss man has stepped up and showed some potential to do great things. He’s not got the speed of some of the big dogs but he’s right there and consistent. The last two races have been very good for him.

Febvre Photo Courtesy of Yamaha Racing

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha (USA) #32 Justin Cooper | 2nd in 250 Class points I cannot believe this kid hasn’t won a SX or MX race yet. Like, seriously. A great starter and very good with his technique, Justin will be a future Jeff Stanton in the sport. I don’t know about the six titles but you know what I mean—he’s gonna be rock solid. #34 Dylan Ferrandis | 3rd in 250 Class points The 250SX West Region champion hasn’t had any amazing motos yet but it’s coming. You look at him and Cianciarulo and they have the most experience in the class and great bikes, they should be up there. #39 Colt Nichols | 5th in 250 Class points Nichols led the 250SX West for a while and has started out in Pro Motocross pretty good. He’s in better shape than you think and is also a better motocross guy than you think. Just a tick off #936Ty Masterpool | 13th in 250 Class points A rookie who jumped into the deep end without a final amateur A season, Masterpool started strong but has tailed off a bit here last couple of races. #66 Mitchell Oldenburg | 23rd in 250 Class points Freckle just jumped into the series at High Point and I’m sure he struggled with his fitness a bit. He’s got speed if he’s 100 percent and I expect if he stays on two wheels (which is a challenge for him), he’ll creep into the top five before the end of the year.

