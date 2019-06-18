Results Archive
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Adverse Finding in Christian Craig Anti-Doping Test Result

June 18, 2019 9:45pm | by:
Adverse Finding in Christian Craig Anti-Doping Test Result

GEICO Honda's Christian Craig has explained this evening, via his Instagram account, that an anti-doping test at the 2018 Daytona Supercross discovered a trace amount of Heptaminol in his system. The FIM did not notify Craig of the finding until January of 2019. However because Heptaminol is on a lower-tier list of banned substances, Craig has been able to remain eligible to race this year while he awaits a hearing and the results of it. In his post, he says he expects an answer within 30 days.

Craig's full Instagram post is below:

I wanted to give an update on what’s been going on this year. On January 23rd, 2019 I received an email from the FIM stating that an adverse finding was discovered from Daytona, March 10, 2018. Most importantly, I NEVER have or would knowingly take a banned substance! The FIM has agreed that they do not believe I intentionally ingested the substance. Of course, that doesn’t take away from the fact it was there.

There are two levels of prohibited substances- one would immediately suspend a rider & the other would not. Because the substance I tested positive for was on the lesser of the two lists, I’ve been able to keep racing. From the start, there was a mutual agreement between all parties to keep this confidential until it was further resolved. But as people keep asking, “what’s wrong with you?”, I feel I need to update you guys.

My adverse finding was for a TRACE amount of Heptaminol, a drug I had never heard of till now. I have spent the last six months testing myself & everything I’ve ever used to find the source. With a lot of research, I am convinced that my positive test came from a contaminated supplement. I have learned many supplements include ingredients that are sourced from all around the world. Which makes it nearly impossible to guarantee non-contaminated ingredients, especially a year later.

This situation has taken a huge toll on me mentally and has made it nearly impossible to clear my mind to go racing this year. I pride myself on always being honest with my fans. Knowing I’m a Dad and role model to others, it kills me to even be in this position.

I cannot comment anymore and respectfully decline any interviews on this subject until it’s resolved. Which should be within the next 30 days or so.

I hope this provides a better understanding on why I haven’t been myself this year. It takes a huge weight off my shoulders being able to share this much for now. Thanks for your continued support! 

