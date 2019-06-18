Adverse Finding in Christian Craig Anti-Doping Test Result

GEICO Honda's Christian Craig has explained this evening, via his Instagram account, that an anti-doping test at the 2018 Daytona Supercross discovered a trace amount of Heptaminol in his system. The FIM did not notify Craig of the finding until January of 2019. However because Heptaminol is on a lower-tier list of banned substances, Craig has been able to remain eligible to race this year while he awaits a hearing and the results of it. In his post, he says he expects an answer within 30 days.

Craig's full Instagram post is below:

I wanted to give an update on what’s been going on this year. On January 23rd, 2019 I received an email from the FIM stating that an adverse finding was discovered from Daytona, March 10, 2018. Most importantly, I NEVER have or would knowingly take a banned substance! The FIM has agreed that they do not believe I intentionally ingested the substance. Of course, that doesn’t take away from the fact it was there.

There are two levels of prohibited substances- one would immediately suspend a rider & the other would not. Because the substance I tested positive for was on the lesser of the two lists, I’ve been able to keep racing. From the start, there was a mutual agreement between all parties to keep this confidential until it was further resolved. But as people keep asking, “what’s wrong with you?”, I feel I need to update you guys.

My adverse finding was for a TRACE amount of Heptaminol, a drug I had never heard of till now. I have spent the last six months testing myself & everything I’ve ever used to find the source. With a lot of research, I am convinced that my positive test came from a contaminated supplement. I have learned many supplements include ingredients that are sourced from all around the world. Which makes it nearly impossible to guarantee non-contaminated ingredients, especially a year later.

This situation has taken a huge toll on me mentally and has made it nearly impossible to clear my mind to go racing this year. I pride myself on always being honest with my fans. Knowing I’m a Dad and role model to others, it kills me to even be in this position.

I cannot comment anymore and respectfully decline any interviews on this subject until it’s resolved. Which should be within the next 30 days or so.

I hope this provides a better understanding on why I haven’t been myself this year. It takes a huge weight off my shoulders being able to share this much for now. Thanks for your continued support!