Jeffrey Herlings Suffers Broken Ankle at MXGP of Latvia

June 16, 2019
Jeffrey Herlings Suffers Broken Ankle at MXGP of Latvia

In the middle of his second MXGP of 2019, Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings posted to Instagram that he suffered a broken ankle at MXGP of Latvia. After a crash on the sighting lap of the first MXGP moto, Herlings’ right ankle—the foot he had surgery on—was hit by another rider. Herlings remounted and talked to the team and had to have work done on his bike but still lined up for the moto—and won. 

“I just cannot believe it anymore,” the post stated.

Herlings missed the first seven rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship due to a foot injury suffered during training in January. In Herlings' 2019 debut last week at the MXGP of Russia, the defending champion finished 4-7 for fourth overall. Herlings said in the post that he will not line up for the second moto. We will provide more updates on Herlings when they become available.

Below is Herlings’ full post and the video of the incident: