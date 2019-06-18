BY THE NUMBERS 0 Points between 450 Class leaders Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac and Honda HRC's Ken Roczen after round four. They will both sport red plates this weekend at the Florida National. 2 Overall wins apiece for both Tomac and Roczen. 3-2 Moto scores for Tomac. For the first time in his career, he won an overall without winning a moto. 19 Career overall wins in the premier class for Tomac, which puts him into sole possession of sixth-place on the all-time motocross wins list.

Tomac Rich Shepherd

0 Points between the riders ranked third and fourth in the 450 Class, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teammates Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne. They're both 28 points down on the Tomac/Roczen tandem up front. 8-6 Moto finishes Monster Energy Kawasaki's Joey Savatgy, for eighth overall in the 450 Class. 12th Overall finish by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Benny Bloss, who made his 2019 debut. Bloss recorded 14-9 finishes.

Bloss Jeff Kardas

7th Overall finish for Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM fill-in rider Cameron McAdoo in his 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship debut. McAdoo recorded 8-7 finishes. 4 Consecutive overall wins for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo. According to our friends over at @mxresearchdept, this ties him for the second longest streak of overall wins to start a season in the 125/250 Class. Mark Barnett started the 1981 season off by winning the first seven overalls in the 125 Class before going on to win the class title. 186 Points for Cianciarulo through round four of the championship. Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha's Justin Cooper and Dylan Ferrandis sit next in the 250 Class standings, down 26 points and 42 points, respectively.

Cooper Rich Shepherd

How TO Pass A bunch of guys immediately Adam Cianciarulo did not get a good start in the first 250 moto but said he was somehow able to slice through traffic and get to the front. These screenshots from Adam's GoPro footage show his progress:

This is turn one. We count at least 13 bikes in front of Adam here but there are probably more lurking outside of Martin (26) and Hartranft (45).

This is the bottom of the downhill rollers, three turns later. Adam is now sixth.

Here's the full GoPro edit. By going way inside on the left-hand tunnel turn, Adam picks off half of the riders in front of him.

QUOTES FROM AROUND THE PADDOCK Ken Roczen | 6-1 for second overall in 450 Class "I’m glad we left today on a high note. I had a new setup in Florida and unfortunately with the weather, I’ve only been able to put a very short amount of time on it, and that’s what I started with here today. I struggled all morning with it. Going into the first moto, we went back to my Colorado setting, except with some clicker changes I’ve been running at home. However, that didn’t work for me at all. I wasn’t riding well and just went backwards in the first moto. For the second moto, I just went back to our full Colorado setup, and it was nice to see that we have a very solid base that I can go back to. I just knew exactly what the bike was going to do, and we had an incredible moto. I came from far behind after a bad start and came away with a moto win and second on the podium. It was pretty huge.” Cooper Webb | 7-3 for fourth overall in 450 Class "Today at High Point was a much better day and a huge turnaround for me. My starts were great all day and I made a few mistakes but I was happy to battle up front like I did. I even lead the second moto for about 20 minutes—I haven’t been able to do that so far this season, so that was awesome. Fourth is my best overall, so it was a good weekend and I’ll keep building from here.” Zach Osborne | 5-4 for fifth overall in 450 Class “Overall, it was a pretty positive day, we made some good changes to the bike during the week off and they translated to be good today. I just need to improve on my first couple of laps, I have the fitness down on the final stretch, so I feel like I’m in a good position moving forward. I have some good tracks coming up—this was a good track for me but I just didn’t make it happen, I was only able to muster up a 5-4 so overall a good a good day, strong points and we’ll just keep trucking.”

Webb Rich Shepherd

marvin musquin | 4-7 for sixth overall in 450 Class “It was a tough day. I was feeling great but unfortunately, I didn’t have a good start in the first moto and I couldn’t make good passes right away, so I lost a bunch of time in the first few laps. In the second moto, I went around the outside off the start and was really aggressive and ran into the back of another guy. I was dead last and came back to seventh, so it’s very disappointing because I love that track and I felt pretty good but when you crash on the start there’s nothing you can do. The top six riders were up front and the gap was just too big to catch them.” Joey Savatgy | 8-6 for eighth overall in 450 Class "Today was a big step in the right direction. After Thunder Valley, I put a solid week of testing with my Monster Energy Kawasaki crew in California and continued to do my work in Florida this past week and I believe the results showed. Because of my injury, I am still racing back into shape, but man I am stoked with how today went. My KX450 was a rocket ship; I got a second place start in Moto 1 and the holeshot in Moto 2. I can’t thank my team enough for all of the hard work over the past two weeks to get me comfortable on the bike. I am looking forward to the new venue next week at WW Ranch as it is close to home for me." Kyle Chisholm | 23-20 for 21st overall in 450 Class “I had a rough day. With only being on the bike for a couple of days and not quite as ready as I would have liked, because the fill-in ride happened so suddenly, I struggled. I had a hard time with the track. High Point is historically a difficult track for me. I definitely know that I can do better. The team worked hard and did a great job in getting me as comfortable as I could be. We have a plan to get the bike set up a little more for me this week, and I will do all I can to finish up where I belong at this next race in Florida.”

Chisholm Rich Shepherd

RJ Hampshire | 9-6 for sixth overall in 250 Class “Had a hard crash Thursday, literally a lap and a half left before I was done for the week. Hit my head and banged up my arm. No excuses though, just didn’t have it all day. Felt off from the time I woke up. My starts weren’t that good at all and it took me awhile to get going. Passed a lot of guys but was still not close to the speed I should have been. I’ll be better next weekend and turn this thing around.” Hampshire Michael Mosiman | 7-8 for eighth overall in 250 Class "I wouldn’t say it was a bad day. I felt like I rode really well but the problem was that I had to come through the pack in both motos. My starts were not good today but I came back to finish both motos inside the top-10 and I know I have the speed to run the pace of the leaders.” Alex Martin | 13-11 for 11th overall in 250 Class “The speed was there, but bad starts held me back. I was looking forward to High Point. It’s one of my favorite tracks on the circuit. I wasn’t able to get off the line and put myself in a good position. I was eating roost all day and passing people.” Martin Davalos | 12-12 for 12th overall in 250 Class “Man, today we made some good progress. While the results don’t reflect how today went overall, we made some good progress and were able to run inside the top-10 in both motos. I know what I need to work on to clean up some mistakes and get ready to go have some fun in the hot Florida sun next weekend.”

Davalos Rich Shepherd

Jordan Bailey | 38-15 for 18th overall in 250 Class “We had a little bit of an issue in moto one and didn’t get to finish. We changed everything on the bike and we made it for the second moto, which I’m thankful about. We rode better, made some passes and overall it was a step in the right direction. Thanks to everyone who got my bike ready for the second moto. I’m looking forward to WW Ranch in my home state of Florida next round!” Garrett Marchbanks | 40-DNS for 41st overall in 250 Class “I guess you could just say High Point isn’t my track. Last year I crashed in the exact same spot and it ended my season. I am thankful to be leaving here today in one piece and just banged up and bruised. We will go get everything checked out this week and regroup to fight another day.” Christian Craig | DNS in 250 Class “I had an awesome couple weeks coming into High Point and was looking forward to making many improvements from Thunder Valley,” said Craig. “Unfortunately I went down in the first practice really hard. I tried to tough it out and go out for second practice but I knew after a lap it wasn’t going to happen. I’m just banged up but again, disappointed. This year has not been good for me but I will get it turned around.”

Craig Rich Shepherd

Australian Wilson Todd to Return Home According to an Instagram post, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM fill-in rider Wilson Todd will return home to Australia to continue competing in the Australian MX Nationals. Todd, the defending MX2 champion, is currently leading the class in points through round five, with a 23-point gap over second place. Todd came to the U.S. before the start of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a break in the Australian MX Nationals schedule and although Todd reps the #1 on a Husqvarna back home, he borrowed a KTM 250 SX-F from Troy Lee’s son, amateur racer Max Lee. When Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Mitchell Falk suffered a broken collarbone at the first round, Todd was called upon by the team as a fill-in. Through four rounds of the championship, Todd recorded overall finishes of 12, 19, 15, and 10, respectively, and sits 12th overall in the 250 Class with 56 points. Todd’ highest moto finishes were a ninth in the second moto at Hangtown and a tenth in the second moto at High Point.

Todd Rich Shepherd