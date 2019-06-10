Results Archive
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Clement Desalle Suffers Leg Injury In Brutal Crash at MXGP of Russia

June 10, 2019 10:20am | by:
Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Clement Desalle, winner of the last two MXGP of Russia Grands Prix, is suspected to have fractured his tibia and fibula in a brutal first moto crash at the MXGP of Russia on Sunday.

While battling for position near the end of the moto, Desalle’s rear wheel hit a small mound approaching a jump and was thrown over the bars, and injured his leg. According to the team, he will fly back to Belgium for surgery.

Desalle is currently sixth in MXGP points despite scoring zero points in Russia on Sunday.

There is currently no timetable on a return.