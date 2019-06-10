Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Clement Desalle, winner of the last two MXGP of Russia Grands Prix, is suspected to have fractured his tibia and fibula in a brutal first moto crash at the MXGP of Russia on Sunday.

While battling for position near the end of the moto, Desalle’s rear wheel hit a small mound approaching a jump and was thrown over the bars, and injured his leg. According to the team, he will fly back to Belgium for surgery.

Desalle is currently sixth in MXGP points despite scoring zero points in Russia on Sunday.

There is currently no timetable on a return.