Red Bull KTM and Tom Vialle have agreed to an extension that will see the MX2 class rookie stay with the team through the 2021 season. In his first season in the class, Vialle currently sits seventh in MX2 points.

“I’m very happy to extend my contract for another two years,” said Vialle in a statement. “I could not learn in a better way at this level than being surrounded by the best team. I have taken onboard so much already in just a few months. It is a pleasure to go racing every weekend with this team: Joel, Dirk, Valentina, Harri, Quentin, and all the people that make the team happen. It really is a super place and I’m excited to continue working with them. A big thank you to all at KTM.”

Through seven rounds of 2019, Vialle’s best overall has been a third, which he earned at the MXGP of Great Britain and the MXGP of Trentino. His three third-place moto finishes are his best through seven rounds.

“It’s exciting to be able to say Tom will be one of our MX2 riders for another two years,” said Robert Jonas, vice president of offroad. "We are watching a young rider seize the chance he has been given and he has exceeded our expectations even before the halfway point of his first season. We believe there is a lot of potential ahead and—as well as the results and success—that is something we like to see. I’d like to thank the team, Joel, Dirk and everybody, for the work and the encouragement and all their experience to help Tom along the way. It proves that again we have a very competitive package and program at the highest level of motocross.”

Vialle will line up behind the gates next on June 9 for the MXGP of Russia.