Cole Seely Out For Remainder Of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

June 14, 2019 1:45pm | by:
Honda HRC’s Cole Seely will miss the remainder of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross season, the team announced today.

According to the team, Seely had a practice crash at Moto Sandbox in Florida on Tuesday and suffered a torn labrum and fractured glenoid socket when he dislocated his right shoulder in the crash.

Seely flew to California on Wednesday for futher evaluation and is scheduled for surgery on Tuesday, June 18 at the Newport Surgical Center in Newport Beach. The team says the estimated recovery time is three months.

“I’m extremely sad to have to sit out the remainder of the season,” Seely said. “I’ve been working really hard to continue to build myself up after my big injury last year, so to have another setback like this is very disappointing. It seems like I’ve had nothing but challenges. I want to thank all of my fans and my team for their support.”

“It’s really unfortunate to see Cole’s season end this way,” added Team Honda HRC manager Erik Kehoe. “The beginning of this season has been a challenge for him, but he showed a lot of speed during the first moto at Colorado; it’s a bummer that we won’t be able to see how he progresses. He’s had some tough luck with injuries, but he has kept a good attitude and continued to give his best effort. On behalf of the team and everyone at Honda, I wish him well during his recovery.”

This is the second big injury Seely has suffered in the last year. Seely missed most of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the entire Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship when he sustained a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered at the Tampa Supercross. 

Seely returned for the 2019 season and finished seventh in points in supercross. Through three rounds of Pro Motocross, he was 11th in points.