Racer X Films: 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 Garage Build
Build: Jay Clark and David Langran
Photos: Simon Cudby
Our 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 project was coordinated by Jay Clark and designed by David Langran. Langers does a great job every year of designing a bike that is clean, unique, and fast-looking. The 2019 Suzuki is a big step forward from last year, but it has its issues. Primarily, the RM-Z250 is massively over-sprung—an easy fix, but it has to be addressed. And while the engine is noticeably better than the 2018 version, we wanted to boost the numbers a bit more. We started our build by focusing on handling. Here are the products we used in this build.
Vertex Pistons
High Compression Piston Kit (Ring, Pin, Clips)
www.vertexpistons.com
FMF Racing
Factory 4.1 RCT Ti Muffler
www.fmfracing.com
Acerbis
Full Plastic Set
www.acerbisusa.com
Supersprox
Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Chain
www.supersproxusa.com
D-Cor Visuals
Custom Graphics Kit
www.dcorvisuals.com
Factory Connection
Suspension Springs Front and Rear (2 steps softer than stock)
www.factoryconnection.com
Dunlop
MX33 Front (80/100-21)
MX33 Rear (100/90-19)
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
Works Connection
Elite Perch, Factory II Stand, Front & Rear Brake Caps, Front Brake Lever, Chain Blocks, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut
www.worksconnection.com
Renthal
604 Fat Bars
www.renthal.com
Hinson Clutch Components
Fibers, Steels, Springs, Outer Cover
www.hinsonracing.com
VP Racing Fuels
Uni Filter
Air Filter
www.unifilter.com
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
www.scar-racing.com
Motion Pro
Titan Throttle Tube, Grip Glue
www.motionpro.com
