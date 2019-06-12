Results Archive
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
AMSOIL Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Florida
Sat Jun 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 Garage Build

June 12, 2019 9:50am | by:

Build: Jay Clark and David Langran

Photos: Simon Cudby

Our 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250 project was coordinated by Jay Clark and designed by David Langran. Langers does a great job every year of designing a bike that is clean, unique, and fast-looking. The 2019 Suzuki is a big step forward from last year, but it has its issues. Primarily, the RM-Z250 is massively over-sprung—an easy fix, but it has to be addressed. And while the engine is noticeably better than the 2018 version, we wanted to boost the numbers a bit more. We started our build by focusing on handling. Here are the products we used in this build.

Vertex Pistons

High Compression Piston Kit (Ring, Pin, Clips)
www.vertexpistons.com

FMF Racing

Factory 4.1 RCT Ti Muffler
www.fmfracing.com 

Acerbis

Full Plastic Set 
www.acerbisusa.com

Supersprox

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Chain
www.supersproxusa.com

D-Cor Visuals

Custom Graphics Kit
www.dcorvisuals.com  

Factory Connection

Suspension Springs Front and Rear (2 steps softer than stock)
www.factoryconnection.com 

Dunlop

MX33 Front (80/100-21)
MX33 Rear (100/90-19)
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

Works Connection

Elite Perch, Factory II Stand, Front & Rear Brake Caps, Front Brake Lever, Chain Blocks, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut
www.worksconnection.com 

Renthal

604 Fat Bars
www.renthal.com           

Hinson Clutch Components

Fibers, Steels, Springs, Outer Cover
www.hinsonracing.com

VP Racing Fuels

U4.4
www.vpracingfuels.com  

Uni Filter

Air Filter
www.unifilter.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com   

Scar

Titanium Footpegs
www.scar-racing.com 

Motion Pro

Titan Throttle Tube, Grip Glue 
www.motionpro.com

