Wake-Up Call

Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, NV Las Vegas Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Through Round 17 (of 17) - Sam Boyd Stadium - Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas - 450SX Main Event
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Eli Tomac
|58.868
|22 Laps
|Cortez, CO
| Kawasaki KX
|2
| Marvin Musquin
|59.527
|+12.061
|La Reole, France
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|3
| Cooper Webb
|1:00.365
|+17.466
|Newport, NC
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
| Ken Roczen
|1:00.318
|+18.216
|Mattstedt, Germany
| Honda CRF450
|5
| Zach Osborne
|1:00.417
|+29.872
|Abingdon, VA
| Husqvarna FC 450
|6
| Cole Seely
|1:01.320
|+42.680
|Newbury Park, CA
| Honda CRF450
|7
| Blake Baggett
|1:00.834
|+48.397
|Grand Terrace, CA
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|8
| Tyler Bowers
|1:01.854
|+55.636
|Danville, KY
| Kawasaki KX
|9
| Justin Hill
|1:01.927
|+1:00.694
|Yoncalla, OR
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|10
| Justin Bogle
|1:01.759
|21 Laps
|Cushing, OK
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|11
| Justin Brayton
|1:01.827
|+02.960
|Fort Dodge, IA
| Honda CRF450
|12
| Ben LaMay
|1:01.965
|+05.575
|Anchorage, AK
| Honda CRF450
|13
| Kyle Chisholm
|1:02.660
|+13.365
|Clearwater, FL
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|14
| Ryan Breece
|1:02.480
|+36.547
|Coeur D' Alene, ID
| Yamaha YZ450F
|15
| Alex Ray
|1:03.335
|+49.372
|Jackson, TN
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|16
| Henry Miller
|1:03.269
|+1:01.671
|Rochester, MN
| KTM 450 SX-F
|17
| Carlen Gardner
|1:04.365
|20 Laps
|Paso Robles, CA
| Honda CRF450
|18
| Adam Enticknap
|1:04.468
|+09.480
|Lompoc, CA
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|19
| Charles Lefrancois
|1:05.659
|+13.010
|France
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|20
| Tevin Tapia
|1:06.319
|19 Laps
|Federal Way, WA
| Yamaha YZ450F
|21
| Austin Politelli
|1:02.883
|15 Laps
|Menifee, CA
| Honda CRF450
|22
| Scott Champion
|1:06.612
|7 Laps
|Temecula, CA
| Yamaha YZ450F
Las Vegas - 250SX Showdown Main Event
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Dylan Ferrandis
|1:01.167
|16 Laps
|Avignon, France
| Yamaha YZ250F
|2
| R.J. Hampshire
|1:01.834
|+01.805
|Hudson, FL
| Honda CRF250
|3
| Cameron McAdoo
|1:01.731
|+02.858
|Sioux City, IA
| Honda CRF250
|4
| Chase Sexton
|1:01.457
|+03.365
|La Moille, IL
| Honda CRF250
|5
| Alex Martin
|1:01.479
|+04.625
|Millville, MN
| Suzuki Rm-z250
|6
| Colt Nichols
|1:02.119
|+05.871
|Muskogee, OK
| Yamaha YZ250F
|7
| Michael Mosiman
|1:01.808
|+09.340
|Sebastopol, CA
| Husqvarna FC 250
|8
| Justin Cooper
| 1:01.882
|+11.993
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
| Yamaha YZ250F
|9
| Martin Davalos
|1:01.239
|+18.488
|Quito, Ecuador
| Kawasaki KX250F
|10
| Garrett Marchbanks
|1:02.443
|+22.901
|Coalville, UT
| Kawasaki KX250
|11
| Brandon Hartranft
|1:02.751
|+26.177
|Brick, NJ
| Yamaha YZ250F
|12
| Kyle Peters
|1:03.226
|+35.205
|Greensboro, NC
| Suzuki Rm-z250
|13
| Jordan Bailey
|1:03.905
|+42.976
|Orlando, FL
| Husqvarna FC 250
|14
| John Short
|1:03.874
|+46.740
|Pilot Point, TX
| Honda CRF250
|15
| Lorenzo Locurcio
|1:03.955
|+52.624
|Venezuela
| Kawasaki KX250
|16
| Justin Starling
|1:04.891
|+1:06.503
|Deland, FL
| Husqvarna FC 250
|17
| Chase Marquier
|1:06.141
|15 Laps
|Newcastle, OK
| Husqvarna FC 250
|18
| Jimmy Decotis
|1:05.789
|+17.645
|Peabody, MA
| Suzuki Rm-z250
|19
| Mitchell Falk
|1:03.571
|+23.856
|Carlsbad, CA
| KTM 250 SX-F
|20
| Adam Cianciarulo
|1:01.701
|+44.305
|Port Orange, FL
| Kawasaki KX250
|21
| Kyle Cunningham
|1:04.005
|13 Laps
|Aledo, TX
| Honda CRF250
|22
| Chris Blose
|1:05.069
|4 Laps
|Phoenix, AZ
| Husqvarna FC 250
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019 Full Standings
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019 Full Standings
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019 Full Standings
AMSOIL GNCC
Round 5 (of 13) - X-Factor Whitetails - Peru, IN
X-Factor Whitetails - Overall Race
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Kailub Russell
|03:00:58.429
|Boonville, NC
| KTM
|2
| Thad Duvall
|03:01:06.348
|Williamstown, WV
| Husqvarna
|3
| Josh Toth
|03:03:40.220
|Winstead, CT
| KTM
|4
| Steward Baylor
|03:07:18.620
|Belton, SC
| KTM
|5
| Ben Kelley
|03:07:35.607
|Harwinton, CT
| KTM
|6
| Ricky Russell
|03:10:35.949
|Duvall, WA
| Yamaha
|7
| Grant Baylor
|03:11:27.680
|Belton, SC
| KTM
|8
| Craig Delong
|03:14:19.269
|Morgantown, PA
| Husqvarna
|9
| Andrew Delong
|03:15:24.908
|Birdsboro, PA
| Honda
|10
| Austin Lee
|03:16:51.460
|Bedford, IN
| Honda
X-Factor Whitetails - XC2 Pro RaceFull Results
X-Factor Whitetails - XC3 Pro-Am RaceFull Results
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019 Full Standings
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019 Full Standings
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|135
|2
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|128
|3
| Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|85
|4
| Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|76
|5
| Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
| Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|7
| Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|47
|8
| Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|9
| Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
|10
| Logan Lowrey
|Trenton, MO
|34
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019 Full Standings
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (AX Tour)
Round 4 - Barrie, ON
450 Pro Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Brand
|1st
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Dakota Alix
|KTM
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|5th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
250 Pro Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Brand
|1st
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|4th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|5th
|Brad Nauditt
|Husqvarna
450 Pro Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Points
|Brand
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|122
|KTM
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|119
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Phil Nicoletti
|110
|Yamaha
|4th
|Cade Clason
|82
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|82
|Yamaha
250 Pro Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Points
|Brand
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|109
|Honda
|2nd
|Luke Renzland
|100
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Tyler Medaglia
|94
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Marco Cannella
|91
|Yamaha
|5th
|Brad Nauditt
|89
|Husqvarna
AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS
Round 4 and Round 5 - Murrary Bridge
Round 4
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|KTM
|70
|2nd
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|58
|3rd
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|58
|4th
|Jayden Rykers
|Suzuki
|56
|5th
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|53
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|67
|2nd
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|62
|3rd
|Wilson Todd
|Husqvarna
|61
|4th
|Dylan Willis
|KTM
|53
|5th
|Kaleb Barham
|Husqvarna
|53
MXD
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|67
|2nd
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|65
|3rd
|Rhys Budd
|Honda
|58
|4th
|Brodie Ellis
|Yamaha
|57
|5th
|Jack Kukas
|Yamaha
|52
Round 5
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|67
|2nd
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|67
|3rd
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|60
|4th
|Dean Ferris
|KTM
|54
|5th
|Justin Rodbell
|Suzuki
|53
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|67
|2nd
|Bailey Malkiewicz
|Husqvarna
|58
|3rd
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|56
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|54
|5th
|Wilson Todd
|Husqvarna
|52
MXD
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|67
|2nd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|65
|3rd
|Mason Rowe
|KTM
|60
|4th
|Brodie Ellis
|Yamaha
|51
|5th
|Noah Ferguson
|KTM
|49
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|275
|2nd
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|271
|3rd
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|265
|4th
|Justin Rodbell
|Suzuki
|210
|5th
|Jayden Rykers
|Suzuki
|207
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|Husqvarna
|283
|2nd
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|260
|3rd
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|258
|4th
|Nathan Crawford
|Yamaha
|212
|5th
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|212
MXD Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|289
|2nd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|272
|3rd
|Rhys Budd
|Honda
|257
|4th
|Brodie Ellis
|Yamaha
|218
|5th
|Mason Rowe
|KTM
|200
Dutch Masters
Round 2 - Axel
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|47
|2nd
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|41
|3rd
|Jeremy Seewer
|Yamaha
|36
|4th
|Arnaud Tonus
|Yamaha
|36
|5th
|Pauls Jonass
|Husqvarna
|35
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|44
|2nd
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
|40
|3rd
|Davy Pootjes
|Husqvarna
|36
|4th
|Mikkel Haarup
|Husqvarna
|30
|5th
|Tom Vialle
|KTM
|28
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|97
|2nd
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|79
|3rd
|Pauls Jonass
|Husqvarna
|67
|4th
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|60
|5th
|Petar Petrov
|KTM
|55
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|94
|2nd
|Jago Geerts
|Yamaha
|65
|3rd
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
|62
|4th
|Davy Pootjes
|Husqvarna
|58
|5th
|Adam Sterry
|Kawasaki
|56
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 2 - Lyng
MX Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|47
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|47
|3rd
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|36
|4th
|Lewis Tombs
|Honda
|36
|5th
|Mel Pocock
|KTM
|34
MX2 Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|47
|2nd
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|40
|3rd
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|38
|4th
|Martin Barr
|Yamaha
|36
|5th
|Alexander Brown
|KTM
|30
MX1 Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|94
|2nd
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|92
|3rd
|Lewis Tombs
|Honda
|70
|4th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|58
|5th
|Alexander Brown
|KTM
|57
MX2 Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|KTM
|97
|2nd
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|85
|3rd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|76
|4th
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|70
|5th
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|70
Other championship standings
FIM Motocross World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 18)
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019 Full Standings
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019 Full Standings
WORCS
Through Round 5
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|125
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|102
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|81
|4th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|71
|5th
|Dalton Shirey
|Husqvarna
|65
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Women’s
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike