Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

May 6, 2019 9:05am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Through Round 17 (of 17) - Sam Boyd Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas - 450SX Main Event

- Las Vegas, NV

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac 58.86822 LapsCortez, CO Kawasaki KX
2Marvin Musquin 59.527+12.061La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
3Cooper Webb 1:00.365+17.466Newport, NC KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Ken Roczen 1:00.318+18.216Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450
5Zach Osborne 1:00.417+29.872Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 450
6Cole Seely 1:01.320+42.680Newbury Park, CA Honda CRF450
7Blake Baggett 1:00.834+48.397Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
8Tyler Bowers 1:01.854+55.636Danville, KY Kawasaki KX
9Justin Hill 1:01.927+1:00.694Yoncalla, OR Suzuki RM-Z450
10Justin Bogle 1:01.75921 LapsCushing, OK KTM 450 SX-F FE
11Justin Brayton 1:01.827+02.960Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
12Ben LaMay 1:01.965+05.575Anchorage, AK Honda CRF450
13Kyle Chisholm 1:02.660+13.365Clearwater, FL Suzuki RM-Z450
14Ryan Breece 1:02.480+36.547Coeur D' Alene, ID Yamaha YZ450F
15Alex Ray 1:03.335+49.372Jackson, TN Suzuki RM-Z450
16Henry Miller 1:03.269+1:01.671Rochester, MN KTM 450 SX-F
17Carlen Gardner 1:04.36520 LapsPaso Robles, CA Honda CRF450
18Adam Enticknap 1:04.468+09.480Lompoc, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
19 1:05.659+13.010France Suzuki RM-Z450
20Tevin Tapia 1:06.31919 LapsFederal Way, WA Yamaha YZ450F
21Austin Politelli 1:02.88315 LapsMenifee, CA Honda CRF450
22Scott Champion 1:06.6127 LapsTemecula, CA Yamaha YZ450F
Las Vegas - 250SX Showdown Main Event

- Las Vegas, NV

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Dylan Ferrandis 1:01.16716 LapsAvignon, France Yamaha YZ250F
2R.J. Hampshire 1:01.834+01.805Hudson, FL Honda CRF250
3Cameron McAdoo 1:01.731+02.858Sioux City, IA Honda CRF250
4Chase Sexton 1:01.457+03.365La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
5Alex Martin 1:01.479+04.625Millville, MN Suzuki Rm-z250
6Colt Nichols 1:02.119+05.871Muskogee, OK Yamaha YZ250F
7Michael Mosiman 1:01.808+09.340Sebastopol, CA Husqvarna FC 250
8Justin Cooper 1:01.882+11.993Cold Spring Harbor, NY Yamaha YZ250F
9Martin Davalos 1:01.239+18.488Quito, Ecuador Kawasaki KX250F
10Garrett Marchbanks 1:02.443+22.901Coalville, UT Kawasaki KX250
11Brandon Hartranft 1:02.751+26.177Brick, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
12Kyle Peters 1:03.226+35.205Greensboro, NC Suzuki Rm-z250
13Jordan Bailey 1:03.905+42.976Orlando, FL Husqvarna FC 250
14John Short 1:03.874+46.740Pilot Point, TX Honda CRF250
15Lorenzo Locurcio 1:03.955+52.624Venezuela Kawasaki KX250
16Justin Starling 1:04.891+1:06.503Deland, FL Husqvarna FC 250
17Chase Marquier 1:06.14115 LapsNewcastle, OK Husqvarna FC 250
18Jimmy Decotis 1:05.789+17.645Peabody, MA Suzuki Rm-z250
19Mitchell Falk 1:03.571+23.856Carlsbad, CA KTM 250 SX-F
20Adam Cianciarulo 1:01.701+44.305Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250
21Kyle Cunningham 1:04.00513 LapsAledo, TX Honda CRF250
22Chris Blose 1:05.0694 LapsPhoenix, AZ Husqvarna FC 250
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC379
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO361
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France350
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany319
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA290
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL193
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY180
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO152
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador148
5Alex Martin Millville, MN139
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France226
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL211
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK180
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL168
5Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA149
AMSOIL GNCC

Round 5 (of 13) - X-Factor Whitetails - Peru, IN

X-Factor Whitetails - Overall Race

- Peru, IN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell 03:00:58.429Boonville, NC KTM
2Thad Duvall 03:01:06.348Williamstown, WV Husqvarna
3Josh Toth 03:03:40.220Winstead, CT KTM
4Steward Baylor 03:07:18.620Belton, SC KTM
5Ben Kelley 03:07:35.607Harwinton, CT KTM
6 03:10:35.949Duvall, WA Yamaha
7Grant Baylor 03:11:27.680Belton, SC KTM
8Craig Delong 03:14:19.269Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
9Andrew Delong 03:15:24.908Birdsboro, PA Honda
10Austin Lee 03:16:51.460Bedford, IN Honda
X-Factor Whitetails - XC2 Pro Race

- Peru, IN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Ben Kelley 03:07:35.607Harwinton, CT KTM
2Craig Delong 03:14:19.269Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
3Austin Lee 03:16:51.460Bedford, IN Honda
4Michael Witkowski 02:57:06.163North Liberty, IN Beta
5 03:02:27.229Millville, NJ KTM
6 03:03:37.950Saint Albans, WV KTM
7 03:06:23.921Landrum, SC Kawasaki
8 03:07:55.981Monroe Twp, PA KTM
9 03:11:52.907Sumter, SC Sherco
10 03:15:54.749Canada KTM
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC140
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV122
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC105
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC90
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT78
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT67
7Josh Strang Australia67
8 Cookeville, TN58
9Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA55
10Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN49
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT150
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN103
3 Jefferson, GA86
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN73
5Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA71
6 Millville, NJ69
7 New Zealand63
8 Landrum, SC58
9 Sumter, SC56
10Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA52
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL135
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL128
3 West Sunbury, PA85
4 Indianola, PA76
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Fife Lake, MI56
7 Waterford Works, NJ47
8 Lynnville, IN46
9 Gilbert, SC37
10 Trenton, MO34
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia141
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH130
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC100
4 New Zealand86
5 Mchenry, MD73
6 Bridgeton, NJ69
7Korie Steede Beloit, OH66
8 Knoxville, TN59
9 Bloomington, IN56
10 Birchrunville, PA49
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (AX Tour)

Round 4 - Barrie, ON

450 Pro Overall

Overall FinishRiderBrand
1stMatt GoerkeKawasaki
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha
3rdDakota AlixKTM
4thCole ThompsonKTM
5thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha

250 Pro Overall

Overall FinishRiderBrand
1stTyler MedagliaKawasaki
2ndLuke RenzlandYamaha
3rdDylan Wright Honda
4thTanner WardKTM
5thBrad NaudittHusqvarna

450 Pro Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderPointsBrand
1stCole Thompson122KTM
2ndMatt Goerke119Kawasaki
3rdPhil Nicoletti110Yamaha
4thCade Clason82Husqvarna
4thShawn Maffenbeier82Yamaha

250 Pro Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderPointsBrand
1stDylan Wright109Honda
2ndLuke Renzland100Yamaha
3rdTyler Medaglia94Kawasaki
4thMarco Cannella91Yamaha
5thBrad Nauditt89Husqvarna

AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS

Round 4 and Round 5 - Murrary Bridge

Round 4

MX1

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stDean FerrisKTM70
2ndLuke CloutYamaha58
3rdHayden MellrossKTM58
4thJayden RykersSuzuki56
5thTodd WatersHusqvarna53

MX2

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle WebsterHonda67
2ndJay WilsonYamaha62
3rdWilson ToddHusqvarna61
4thDylan WillisKTM53
5thKaleb BarhamHusqvarna53

MXD

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stMaximus PurvisYamaha67
2ndRegan DuffyKTM65
3rdRhys BuddHonda58
4thBrodie EllisYamaha57
5thJack KukasYamaha52

Round 5

MX1

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTodd WatersHusqvarna67
2ndLuke CloutYamaha67
3rdHayden MellrossKTM60
4thDean FerrisKTM54
5thJustin RodbellSuzuki53

MX2

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle WebsterHonda67
2ndBailey MalkiewiczHusqvarna58
3rdAaron TantiYamaha56
4thJay WilsonYamaha54
5thWilson ToddHusqvarna52

MXD

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM67
2ndMaximus PurvisYamaha65
3rdMason RoweKTM60
4thBrodie EllisYamaha51
5thNoah FergusonKTM49

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stLuke CloutYamaha275
2ndHayden MellrossKTM271
3rdTodd WatersHusqvarna265
4thJustin RodbellSuzuki210
5thJayden RykersSuzuki207

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stWilson ToddHusqvarna283
2ndKyle WebsterHonda260
3rdJay WilsonYamaha258
4thNathan CrawfordYamaha212
5thAaron TantiYamaha212

MXD Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM289
2ndMaximus PurvisYamaha272
3rdRhys BuddHonda257
4thBrodie EllisYamaha218
5thMason RoweKTM200

Dutch Masters

Round 2 - Axel

MX1

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna47
2ndGlenn ColdenhoffKTM41
3rdJeremy SeewerYamaha36
4thArnaud TonusYamaha36
5thPauls JonassHusqvarna35

MX2

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki44
2ndBen WatsonYamaha40
3rdDavy PootjesHusqvarna36
4thMikkel HaarupHusqvarna30
5thTom VialleKTM28

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna97
2ndGlenn ColdenhoffKTM79
3rdPauls JonassHusqvarna67
4thMax AnstieKTM60
5thPetar PetrovKTM55

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki94
2ndJago GeertsYamaha65
3rdBen WatsonYamaha62
4thDavy PootjesHusqvarna58
5thAdam SterryKawasaki56

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 2 - Lyng

MX Overall

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki47
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM47
3rdHarri KullasHonda36
4thLewis TombsHonda36
5thMel PocockKTM34

MX2 Overall

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stAlvin OstlundHusqvarna47
2ndDylan WalshHusqvarna40
3rdJosh GilbertHonda38
4thMartin BarrYamaha36
5thAlexander BrownKTM30

MX1 Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stShaun SimpsonKTM94
2ndTommy SearleKawasaki92
3rdLewis TombsHonda70
4thHarri KullasHonda58
5thAlexander BrownKTM57

MX2 Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stConrad MewseKTM97
2ndBas VaessenKTM85
3rdAlvin OstlundHusqvarna76
4thJosh GilbertHonda70
5thDylan WalshHusqvarna70

Other championship standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

Through Round 4 (of 18) 

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Antonio Cairoli Italy216
2Tim Gajser Slovenia197
3Gautier Paulin France150
4Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania138
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium133
6Clement Desalle Belgium128
7Jeremy Seewer Switzerland113
8Shaun Simpson United Kingdom101
9Julien Lieber Belgium93
10Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands76
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark170
2Jorge Prado Spain150
3Henry Jacobi Germany147
4Ben Watson United Kingdom129
5Jago Geerts Belgium125
6Tom Vialle France121
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa107
8Adam Sterry United Kingdom89
9Mitchell Evans Australia89
10Davy Pootjes Netherlands76
WORCS

Through Round 5

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM125
2ndDante OliveiraKTM102
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna81
4thZach BellKawasaki71
5thDalton  ShireyHusqvarna65

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDEnduroCrossWomen’s
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDErzberg RodeoBike