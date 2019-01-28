For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with JT and Weege joining me to talk about Oakland, the Fly Show with Bradshaw, Webb winning again, AC, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, Marv’s great ride, and more.

