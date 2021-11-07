Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Articles
Full Schedule

2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Lombardia (Italy) - MX2 Results

EMX2t, EMX250 Races

Mantova
Mantova IT Italy

November 7, 2021

Newsletter Sign-Up

MX2 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium2 - 1 Yamaha
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France1 - 2 Yamaha
3Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France3 - 4 KTM
4Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia5 - 3 Husqvarna
5Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands4 - 10 Husqvarna
6Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden Sweden7 - 7 GasGas
7Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria6 - 9 KTM
8Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy12 - 5 KTM
9Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany11 - 6 GasGas
10Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark10 - 8 Kawasaki
11Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy9 - 14 GasGas
12Brian Hsu Brian Hsu Germany Germany13 - 12 KTM
13Wilson Todd Wilson Todd Australia Australia8 - 17 Kawasaki
14Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia Slovenia16 - 11 KTM
15Bastian Boegh Damm Bastian Boegh Damm Denmark Denmark17 - 13 KTM
16Conrad Mewse Conrad Mewse United Kingdom United Kingdom14 - 16 KTM
17Emilio Scuteri Emilio Scuteri Italy Italy15 - 19 TM
18Petr Polak Petr Polak Czechia Czechia26 - 15 Yamaha
19Filippo Zonta Filippo Zonta Italy Italy18 - 18 Honda
20Joel Rizzi Joel Rizzi United Kingdom United Kingdom20 - 20 Honda
21Filip Olsson Filip Olsson Sweden Sweden19 - 24 Husqvarna
22Paul Haberland Paul Haberland Germany Germany22 - 21 Honda
23Petr Rathousky Petr Rathousky Czechia Czechia21 - 22 KTM
24Gerard Congost Gerard Congost Spain Spain23 - 23 Yamaha
25Florent Lambillon Florent Lambillon Belgium Belgium25 - 25 KTM
26Julian Vander Auwera Julian Vander Auwera Belgium Belgium24 - 26 Husqvarna
Read Now
January 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now