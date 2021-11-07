2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Lombardia (Italy) - MX2 ResultsEMX2t, EMX250 Races
Mantova
Mantova IT
November 7, 2021
MX2 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Tom Vialle
|France
|3 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|5 - 3
|Husqvarna
|5
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|4 - 10
|Husqvarna
|6
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|7 - 7
|GasGas
|7
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|6 - 9
|KTM
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|12 - 5
|KTM
|9
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|11 - 6
|GasGas
|10
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|10 - 8
|Kawasaki
|11
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|9 - 14
|GasGas
|12
|Brian Hsu
|Germany
|13 - 12
|KTM
|13
|Wilson Todd
|Australia
|8 - 17
|Kawasaki
|14
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|16 - 11
|KTM
|15
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|Denmark
|17 - 13
|KTM
|16
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|14 - 16
|KTM
|17
|Emilio Scuteri
|Italy
|15 - 19
|TM
|18
|Petr Polak
|Czechia
|26 - 15
|Yamaha
|19
|Filippo Zonta
|Italy
|18 - 18
|Honda
|20
|Joel Rizzi
|United Kingdom
|20 - 20
|Honda
|21
|Filip Olsson
|Sweden
|19 - 24
|Husqvarna
|22
|Paul Haberland
|Germany
|22 - 21
|Honda
|23
|Petr Rathousky
|Czechia
|21 - 22
|KTM
|24
|Gerard Congost
|Spain
|23 - 23
|Yamaha
|25
|Florent Lambillon
|Belgium
|25 - 25
|KTM
|26
|Julian Vander Auwera
|Belgium
|24 - 26
|Husqvarna