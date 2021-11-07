2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Lombardia (Italy) - MXGP ResultsEMX2t, EMX250 Races
Mantova
Mantova IT
November 7, 2021
MXGP Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Romain Febvre
|France
|1 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|3 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|8 - 3
|Honda
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|5 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|4 - 7
|Honda
|7
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|6 - 6
|KTM
|8
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|7 - 10
|Husqvarna
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|10 - 9
|KTM
|10
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|12 - 8
|GasGas
|11
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|11 - 12
|Yamaha
|12
|Dylan Wright
|Canada
|13 - 14
|Honda
|13
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|17 - 13
|Yamaha
|14
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|9 - 31
|Kawasaki
|15
|Brent Van Doninck
|Belgium
|14 - 17
|Yamaha
|16
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|34 - 11
|Beta
|17
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|15 - 19
|GasGas
|18
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|32 - 15
|Honda
|19
|Benoit Paturel
|France
|33 - 16
|Honda
|20
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|Russia
|19 - 18
|Honda
|21
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|16 - 23
|KTM
|22
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|18 - 32
|Husqvarna
|23
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|29 - 20
|Yamaha
|24
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Venezuela
|20 - 24
|KTM
|25
|Tom Koch
|Germany
|21 - 21
|KTM
|26
|Jose Butron
|Spain
|22 - 22
|KTM
|27
|Miro Sihvonen
|Finland
|24 - 25
|Honda
|28
|Hardi Roosiorg
|Estonia
|26 - 26
|KTM
|29
|Anton Nordström Graaf
|Sweden
|23 - 27
|Yamaha
|30
|Denis Polas
|Slovakia
|30 - 28
|KTM
|31
|Timothée Hoarau
|France
|31 - 29
|Kawasaki
|32
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|28 - 30
|Yamaha
|33
|Ander Valentin
|Spain
|25 - 33
|Husqvarna
|34
|David Philippaerts
|Italy
|27 - 34
|Yamaha
|35
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|DNS - DNS
|GasGas