Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Garda
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Articles
Full Schedule

2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Lombardia (Italy) - MXGP Results

EMX2t, EMX250 Races

Mantova
Mantova IT Italy

November 7, 2021

MXGP Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands2 - 1 KTM
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France1 - 2 Kawasaki
3Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy3 - 4 KTM
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia8 - 3 Honda
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland5 - 5 Yamaha
6Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain4 - 7 Honda
7Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain6 - 6 KTM
8Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark7 - 10 Husqvarna
9Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy10 - 9 KTM
10Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands12 - 8 GasGas
11Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands11 - 12 Yamaha
12Dylan Wright Dylan Wright Canada Canada13 - 14 Honda
13Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom17 - 13 Yamaha
14Mathys Boisrame Mathys Boisrame France France9 - 31 Kawasaki
15Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck Belgium Belgium14 - 17 Yamaha
16Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium34 - 11 Beta
17Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy15 - 19 GasGas
18Henry Jacobi Henry Jacobi Germany Germany32 - 15 Honda
19Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France France33 - 16 Honda
20Vsevolod Brylyakov Vsevolod Brylyakov Russia Russia19 - 18 Honda
21Shaun Simpson Shaun Simpson United Kingdom United Kingdom16 - 23 KTM
22Arminas Jasikonis Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania Lithuania18 - 32 Husqvarna
23Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland29 - 20 Yamaha
24Lorenzo Locurcio Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela Venezuela20 - 24 KTM
25Tom Koch Tom Koch Germany Germany21 - 21 KTM
26Jose Butron Jose Butron Spain Spain22 - 22 KTM
27Miro Sihvonen Miro Sihvonen Finland Finland24 - 25 Honda
28Hardi Roosiorg Hardi Roosiorg Estonia Estonia26 - 26 KTM
29Anton Nordström Graaf Anton Nordström Graaf Sweden Sweden23 - 27 Yamaha
30Denis Polas Denis Polas Slovakia Slovakia30 - 28 KTM
31Timothée Hoarau Timothée Hoarau France France31 - 29 Kawasaki
32Kevin Strijbos Kevin Strijbos Belgium Belgium28 - 30 Yamaha
33Ander Valentin Ander Valentin Spain Spain25 - 33 Husqvarna
34David Philippaerts David Philippaerts Italy Italy27 - 34 Yamaha
35Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia LatviaDNS - DNS GasGas
