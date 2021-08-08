Results Archive
2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Latvia - MXGP Results

EMX250, EMX Open Races

Kegums
Kegums LV Latvia

Live Now
August 8, 2021

MXGP Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia2 - 2 Honda
2Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain4 - 1 KTM
3Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 4 KTM
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France5 - 3 Kawasaki
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy3 - 6 KTM
6Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands10 - 5 GasGas
7Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland9 - 7 Yamaha
8Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy8 - 9 KTM
9Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia6 - 15 GasGas
10Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom13 - 10 Yamaha
11Henry Jacobi Henry Jacobi Germany Germany11 - 14 Honda
12Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands7 - 27 Yamaha
13Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark30 - 8 Husqvarna
14Tom Koch Tom Koch Germany Germany17 - 13 KTM
15Kevin Strijbos Kevin Strijbos Belgium Belgium14 - 16 Yamaha
16Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy19 - 12 GasGas
17Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa28 - 11 Yamaha
18Jordi Tixier Jordi Tixier France France12 - 21 KTM
19Ivo Monticelli Ivo Monticelli Italy Italy16 - 18 Kawasaki
20Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck Belgium Belgium15 - 19 Yamaha
21Lorenzo Locurcio Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela Venezuela21 - 17 KTM
22Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium18 - 25 Beta
23Hardi Roosiorg Hardi Roosiorg Estonia Estonia23 - 20 KTM
24Alvin Östlund Alvin Östlund Sweden Sweden20 - 24 Yamaha
25Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland24 - 22 Yamaha
26Lars Van Berkel Lars Van Berkel Netherlands Netherlands22 - 23 Honda
27Anton Gole Anton Gole Sweden Sweden25 - 26 Husqvarna
28Vsevolod Brylyakov Vsevolod Brylyakov Russia Russia29 - 28 Honda
29Jimmy Clochet Jimmy Clochet France France27 - 29 Beta
30Michele Cervellin Michele Cervellin Italy Italy26 - 30 Honda
31Arminas Jasikonis Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania LithuaniaDNS - DNS Husqvarna
