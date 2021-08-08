2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Latvia - MXGP ResultsEMX250, EMX Open Races
Kegums
Kegums LV
August 8, 2021
MXGP Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|4 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|5 - 3
|Kawasaki
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|3 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|10 - 5
|GasGas
|7
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|9 - 7
|Yamaha
|8
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|8 - 9
|KTM
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|6 - 15
|GasGas
|10
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|13 - 10
|Yamaha
|11
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|11 - 14
|Honda
|12
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|7 - 27
|Yamaha
|13
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|30 - 8
|Husqvarna
|14
|Tom Koch
|Germany
|17 - 13
|KTM
|15
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|14 - 16
|Yamaha
|16
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|19 - 12
|GasGas
|17
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|28 - 11
|Yamaha
|18
|Jordi Tixier
|France
|12 - 21
|KTM
|19
|Ivo Monticelli
|Italy
|16 - 18
|Kawasaki
|20
|Brent Van Doninck
|Belgium
|15 - 19
|Yamaha
|21
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Venezuela
|21 - 17
|KTM
|22
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|18 - 25
|Beta
|23
|Hardi Roosiorg
|Estonia
|23 - 20
|KTM
|24
|Alvin Östlund
|Sweden
|20 - 24
|Yamaha
|25
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|24 - 22
|Yamaha
|26
|Lars Van Berkel
|Netherlands
|22 - 23
|Honda
|27
|Anton Gole
|Sweden
|25 - 26
|Husqvarna
|28
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|Russia
|29 - 28
|Honda
|29
|Jimmy Clochet
|France
|27 - 29
|Beta
|30
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|26 - 30
|Honda
|31
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|DNS - DNS
|Husqvarna