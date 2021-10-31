Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Garda
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Garda (Italy) - MXGP Results

EMX125, EMX250 Races

Pietramurata
Trentino IT Italy

October 31, 2021

MXGP Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland1 - 2 Yamaha
2Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia4 - 1 Honda
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France2 - 3 Kawasaki
4Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands3 - 4 KTM
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy5 - 5 KTM
6Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain7 - 6 KTM
7Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands6 - 8 Yamaha
8Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom10 - 7 Yamaha
9Dylan Wright Dylan Wright Canada Canada9 - 10 Honda
10Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy8 - 13 KTM
11Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark12 - 12 Husqvarna
12Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium11 - 14 Beta
13Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France France31 - 9 Honda
14Shaun Simpson Shaun Simpson United Kingdom United Kingdom14 - 16 KTM
15Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland13 - 18 Yamaha
16Mathys Boisrame Mathys Boisrame France France24 - 11 Kawasaki
17Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck Belgium Belgium17 - 15 Yamaha
18Lorenzo Locurcio Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela Venezuela15 - 17 KTM
19Henry Jacobi Henry Jacobi Germany Germany16 - 28 Honda
20Tom Koch Tom Koch Germany Germany19 - 20 KTM
21David Philippaerts David Philippaerts Italy Italy18 - 32 Yamaha
22Jose Butron Jose Butron Spain Spain23 - 19 KTM
23Vsevolod Brylyakov Vsevolod Brylyakov Russia Russia20 - 31 Honda
24Josh Gilbert Josh Gilbert United Kingdom United Kingdom21 - 21 Husqvarna
25Miro Sihvonen Miro Sihvonen Finland Finland26 - 22 Honda
26Anton Nordström Graaf Anton Nordström Graaf Sweden Sweden25 - 23 Yamaha
27Edoardo Bersanelli Edoardo Bersanelli Italy Italy27 - 24 Yamaha
28Luca Borz Luca Borz Italy Italy28 - 25 Honda
29Ismaele Guarise Ismaele Guarise Italy Italy29 - 26 Husqvarna
30Timothée Hoarau Timothée Hoarau France France30 - 27 Kawasaki
31Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy22 - 29 GasGas
32Kevin Strijbos Kevin Strijbos Belgium Belgium32 - 30 Yamaha
33Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia33 - DNS GasGas
34Arnaud Tonus Arnaud Tonus Switzerland SwitzerlandDNS - DNS Yamaha
