2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Garda (Italy) - MXGP ResultsEMX125, EMX250 Races
Pietramurata
Trentino IT
October 31, 2021
MXGP Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|4 - 1
|Honda
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|2 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|3 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|5 - 5
|KTM
|6
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|7 - 6
|KTM
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|6 - 8
|Yamaha
|8
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|10 - 7
|Yamaha
|9
|Dylan Wright
|Canada
|9 - 10
|Honda
|10
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|8 - 13
|KTM
|11
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|12 - 12
|Husqvarna
|12
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|11 - 14
|Beta
|13
|Benoit Paturel
|France
|31 - 9
|Honda
|14
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|14 - 16
|KTM
|15
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|13 - 18
|Yamaha
|16
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|24 - 11
|Kawasaki
|17
|Brent Van Doninck
|Belgium
|17 - 15
|Yamaha
|18
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Venezuela
|15 - 17
|KTM
|19
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|16 - 28
|Honda
|20
|Tom Koch
|Germany
|19 - 20
|KTM
|21
|David Philippaerts
|Italy
|18 - 32
|Yamaha
|22
|Jose Butron
|Spain
|23 - 19
|KTM
|23
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|Russia
|20 - 31
|Honda
|24
|Josh Gilbert
|United Kingdom
|21 - 21
|Husqvarna
|25
|Miro Sihvonen
|Finland
|26 - 22
|Honda
|26
|Anton Nordström Graaf
|Sweden
|25 - 23
|Yamaha
|27
|Edoardo Bersanelli
|Italy
|27 - 24
|Yamaha
|28
|Luca Borz
|Italy
|28 - 25
|Honda
|29
|Ismaele Guarise
|Italy
|29 - 26
|Husqvarna
|30
|Timothée Hoarau
|France
|30 - 27
|Kawasaki
|31
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|22 - 29
|GasGas
|32
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|32 - 30
|Yamaha
|33
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|33 - DNS
|GasGas
|34
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|DNS - DNS
|Yamaha