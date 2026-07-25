Checking in with Tomac, Beaumer, Kitchen, Bennick, Hymas, and Hunter Lawrence before Washougal

You've found yourself in the back a few times this season and you've charged your way forward and had some really great motos, I was just wondering if maybe you hang it out a little bit less now that you've got that lead.

There's too much racing left for that. I'm just gonna keep trying to execute the best I can. And if I'm feeling it, I'm going to send it for sure. You know, I want to get to the front and that's what I've been doing. That's what I had to do last weekend. In moto two, once I knew I was in a pretty good spot with Chance [Hymas] up front like that, you know, like that was a sign of maybe just being a little bit smarter. So I guess that could come in, but only if I'm up there would I do that. I need to start getting some moto wins again. That's the goal.

How much did you work on starts during the week? Because that's going to make a huge difference I think tomorrow with the cooler temperatures.

Yeah for sure. That's pretty much all I did this week was just starts. Yeah, my butt is still black and blue, so I didn't really ride that much. But I do think starts are going to be important. And yeah, with the cooler weather, everybody's probably going to go pretty fast for the whole time. We'll just we'll see how it plays out.

I forgot to ask you about that crash last week. Are you still feeling those effects pretty bad?

Yeah. I mean, I got a foot peg right up the butt. It was pretty insane.I don't have a limp anymore and I did a lot of therapy on it this week. So the good thing is I'll suffer tomorrow for an hour or whatever it is, and then we get some time off. So yeah, I can grit my teeth for an hour.

Dax Bennick

You were hurt for a little bit. I don't know if everybody kind of really knew about that and what that entailed. Can you just kind of fill us in and where you're at now from that?

Bennick: Yeah. Obviously my crash at Pala sent me back. Just hit my head pretty good. Just a little concussion there. So we wanted to make sure we took the right amount of time, and that's what we did. I tried to race that next weekend because I didn't really know how bad the symptoms were until I really raced. So unfortunately, we had to go through that and then took a couple weeks off. I feel like last weekend I finally felt more like myself. And really my whole goal was just to build. And that's kind of what I did last weekend. So I'm pretty happy with that.

Okay, so with that in mind, coming into Washougal what are the goals here for this weekend? It's definitely a little bit of a different racing surface than we've had all season.

Just to learn again, I've only been here once. And I would like to get a little bit better in qualifying. I feel like I struggle there a little bit. And then yeah, I think just build off last weekend. My fitness felt good and my starts were fairly good. So I'd like to have a little bit better start and just get time up there with the boys.