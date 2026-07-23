JT on the Rollercoaster 250 Title Fight, How Tricky Washougal Can Be, and More

Washougal is easily the most picturesque national on the calendar. Nestled in the hills just inside the Washington border, the drive to the track alone is worth the price of admission. Add in views of Mount Hood and it’s basically a motocross painting waiting to happen. As for the track, though, it’s a little more dicey on the subject of being well-liked. It’s a track that most people like to ride but not so much race. The devolving traction levels, the brutal shadows, and chattery bumps make for a fickle afternoon. Beautiful, yes, but most riders view Saturday afternoon with trepidation. Pushing the limit on this track comes with serious consequences. Welcome to pro racing, though, as the risks are not optional. If you aren’t willing to press the envelope, the others around you are and they’ll go right past you.

Thankfully, I don’t have to worry about those things anymore and can just enjoy a fantastic PNW weekend. This race has a lot to offer from the amateur racing to Friday evening festivities, to the roar as riders attack horsepower hill for the first time. You’ll likely never run into a Washougal attendee that doesn’t rave about the weekend and for good reason. If given the chance, it’s a must-see event.

The 250 class has been a roller coaster at the front. Every time someone has taken control, they’ve had it taken from them. Seth Hammaker, Jo Shimoda, and Cole Davies have all suffered horrific weekends as soon as their number plates went red. Now it’s Levi Kitchen’s turn to tempt fate and at his hometrack no less. Can he withstand the pressure and expectation of leading this championship? Time will tell. Davies and Julien Beaumer are now charged with closing the gap with four rounds to go. In a normal world, Kitchen would seem like he’s in the cat bird’s seat. His home race with the lead and momentum. This series just hasn’t gone that way, though. No lead feels safe.