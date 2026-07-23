JT on the Rollercoaster 250 Title Fight, How Tricky Washougal Can Be, and More

Washougal is easily the most picturesque national on the calendar. Nestled in the hills just inside the Washington border, the drive to the track alone is worth the price of admission. Add in views of Mount Hood and it’s basically a motocross painting waiting to happen. As for the track, though, it’s a little more dicey on the subject of being well-liked. It’s a track that most people like to ride but not so much race. The devolving traction levels, the brutal shadows, and chattery bumps make for a fickle afternoon. Beautiful, yes, but most riders view Saturday afternoon with trepidation. Pushing the limit on this track comes with serious consequences. Welcome to pro racing, though, as the risks are not optional. If you aren’t willing to press the envelope, the others around you are and they’ll go right past you.
Thankfully, I don’t have to worry about those things anymore and can just enjoy a fantastic PNW weekend. This race has a lot to offer from the amateur racing to Friday evening festivities, to the roar as riders attack horsepower hill for the first time. You’ll likely never run into a Washougal attendee that doesn’t rave about the weekend and for good reason. If given the chance, it’s a must-see event.
The 250 class has been a roller coaster at the front. Every time someone has taken control, they’ve had it taken from them. Seth Hammaker, Jo Shimoda, and Cole Davies have all suffered horrific weekends as soon as their number plates went red. Now it’s Levi Kitchen’s turn to tempt fate and at his hometrack no less. Can he withstand the pressure and expectation of leading this championship? Time will tell. Davies and Julien Beaumer are now charged with closing the gap with four rounds to go. In a normal world, Kitchen would seem like he’s in the cat bird’s seat. His home race with the lead and momentum. This series just hasn’t gone that way, though. No lead feels safe.
The 450’s have been much more predictable. Hunter and Jett Lawrence have been back and forth, racking up wins and extending the points. Last weekend saw another mishap for Jett, though, as he made a big mistake and tossed away an overall win. It’s tough to know if the speed of old was more impactful than the crash. There could be a case made that his burst in the second moto bodes incredibly well for the final eight motos. If he can be the Jett of old, he can win this title without question. But, the other side of that coin is Jett crashing more than any other time on record. No doubt it’s due to his uneven balance and overcompensation from the injured right leg. There’s also a chance that him not being able to ride as much as normal is having a lingering effect on his sharpness. In any case, Jett and Hunter will be the two to sort this title out.
To Hunter' s credit, he’s never been better. His ability to manage races is increasing by the weekend. The first moto was a perfect example of that. The second moto caught him by surprise a bit and was likely a good reminder that Jett can be otherworldly when on form. The dynamic between them will likely never be duplicated again. To have two brothers this good at the same time in the same class feels impossible to happen again. The Coenen’s have a chance to enter the chat but it’s a very high bar that should not be discounted.
Who’s Hot
Chance Hymas won his first moto of the season and more importantly, showed signs of life that he can be the guy that we have seen flashes of.
Julien Beaumer won the first overall of his career and is back in this championship fight. He has work to do but if we get hot races at Budds and Ironman, it’s on.
Levi Kitchen is very fortunate to not be injured after that horrific second turn crash, and now he takes a sizable lead into his home race.
Lux Turner’s fifth place in the second moto was impressive to say the least. He is going to be a podium contender in SX next year if he stays on track.
Drew Adams popped off with the speed he’s been looking for.
Kayden Minear led laps in both motos and has positioned himself as week-in-week out top five guy.
Hunter Lawrence had a perfect day, even with a little help from his little brother in moto two.
Jett’s second moto speed was eye opening but the crashing needs to go away. It’s very much a consequence of his injury both in lack of strength, flexion, and mobility, but also in that he can’t practice as much as normal.
Who’s Not
Cole Davies had a horrific day, and it was costly on the points front. He needs a bounceback in Washington to get the momentum back before the break.
Caden Dudney was a human helicopter after making contact with Levi Kitchen mid-air. Luckily, he escaped injury and will be back in action this weekend.
Carson Wood learned a valuable lesson about poise on the opening lap, especially when near your championship leading teammate.
Bold Predictions
Levi Kitchen rests at his house in between motos.
Ryder D leads several laps on Saturday.
The 450 class is the best battle of the season.
First gear mania takes over the 250 class.
My Picks
250
Cole Davies
JuJu Beaumer
Levi Kitchen