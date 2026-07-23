Anstie: “Doing the World Supercross Championship was a major part of the switch”

Max Anstie has not lined up behind the starting gate for an AMA Pro Racing event since the opening round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway at Pala in Southern California, where he exited the first moto early after crashing during qualifying and sustaining a severe hematoma and swelling in his glutes. But that was then, and this is now.

Max Anstie is now a new member of the ClubMX Yamaha organization and the next stop for the globetrotting racer will be the opening round of the 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship and the WSX Canadian GP at McMahon Stadium in Alberta, Canada. Just coming off the major moto media announcement that he had left Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing to join forces with ClubMX Yamaha, we tracked down the Englishman and got a read on all the Englishman has going on.

“I’m doing very well, thank you,” said Anstie on Thursday afternoon. “I had a good day. We’ve been out testing and getting everything dialed in and ready for Calgary in Canada for the first round of the World Supercross Championship coming up. So, yeah, making progress and doing all right. I’ve been wide open with the Rick Ware Racing crew getting ready for World Supercross. We’ve got Calgary here in a couple weeks. It’s awesome. We’ve got a good team with Devin Simonson, my 250 teammate, and Cooper Webb and Justin Hill. It’s cool. The crew and the whole team being supported by Monster Energy, it’s sick. It’s definitely making a good splash in this World Supercross Championship series and I think we’ve got solid and strong teams. I’m super pumped to be able to continue the relationship with everyone there. I’ll be able to go and represent and do our job in the world stuff, you know? It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but we’re up for it. We’ve got a lot of traveling coming up in these next few months. Canada is first and then England for round two, and then Argentina and Australia and all that stuff. It’s going to be pretty wild but definitely feel like we’re in a good spot and hopefully we can defend that title. That’ll be good.”