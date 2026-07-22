Stark Future Unveils the VARG MX and EX Factory Editions

The Hero Upgrade: Full KYB Factory A-Kit Suspension

The objective has always remained the same: make the VARG faster, easier to ride, and give the rider more confidence.

The VARG MX and EX Factory Editions are the result of that work. They are not cosmetic packages. Every component has been selected to improve grip, precision, control, or the rider's ability to use more of the motorcycle's performance.

Suspension is the most significant upgrade on both Factory Editions.

For the first time in the industry, a manufacturer is offering a complete KYB Factory A-Kit suspension package on a production motorcycle. The Stark VARG MX and EX Factory Editions come equipped with the full Kashima-coated KYB Factory A-Kit, bringing factory race suspension directly from the paddock to the showroom.

The result is more grip, greater precision, and improved control across changing terrain. The motorcycles remain more composed under braking, track the ground more accurately, and give riders the confidence to carry speed, accelerate earlier, and ride harder with less effort.

Key suspension features include:

• KYB Factory Kit 48 mm closed-cartridge, air-oil separated coil-spring fork. • Hard-anodized internals and DLC-coated inner tubes to reduce friction. • Mid-speed valve for a broad range of adjustment. • Custom spring collar for improved front-wheel control and greater comfort on landings. • Triple-adjustable KYB rear shock with Kashima-coated body and DLC-coated piston rod. • X-Trig preload adjuster for faster and more precise sag setup.

The MX Factory Edition offers 310 mm of front travel, while the EX Factory Edition uses an enduro-specific setup with 300 mm of front travel. Both motorcycles provide 303 mm of rear travel.

Factory-Level Components. Less Weight. More Control.

Every supporting component has been selected to help the rider exploit the suspension and the performance already available from the VARG platform.