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Watch: MXGP of Great Britain Video Highlights

July 21, 2026, 10:00am
Swindon, United Kingdom MXGP of Great BritainFIM Motocross World Championship

Watch the video highlights from round 12 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). 

Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) took the overall win over 2025 Champion Romain Febrve (Kawasaki) and Tim Gajser (Yamaha). Lucas Coenen (KTM) was banged up in a qualifying crash Saturday and did not finish either moto on Sunday, finishing 29-26 for 29th overall. However, Lucas Coenen still leads the points over Herlings.

In MX2, Guillem Farres (Triumph) took the overall win over 2025 MX2 Champion Simon Längenfelder (KTM) and Camden McLellan (Triumph). Sacha Coenen (KTM) finished 10-5 for eighth overall and gave up the points lead to Farres.

Overall Results

MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MXGP

July 19, 2026
Foxhills
Swindon, United Kingdom United Kingdom
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 3 - 2 Kawasaki
3 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 2 - 3 Yamaha
4 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 4 - 4 Honda
5 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 5 - 5 KTM
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Great Britain - MX2

July 19, 2026
Foxhills
Swindon, United Kingdom United Kingdom
Rider Motos Bike
1 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 1 - 1 Triumph
2 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 2 - 2 KTM
3 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 4 - 3 Triumph
4 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 4 Husqvarna
5 Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 6 - 7 KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 555
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 494
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 452
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 392
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 568
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 557
3Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 521
4Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 501
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 477
Full Standings
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