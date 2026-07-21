Watch the video highlights from round 12 of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).

Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) took the overall win over 2025 Champion Romain Febrve (Kawasaki) and Tim Gajser (Yamaha). Lucas Coenen (KTM) was banged up in a qualifying crash Saturday and did not finish either moto on Sunday, finishing 29-26 for 29th overall. However, Lucas Coenen still leads the points over Herlings.

In MX2, Guillem Farres (Triumph) took the overall win over 2025 MX2 Champion Simon Längenfelder (KTM) and Camden McLellan (Triumph). Sacha Coenen (KTM) finished 10-5 for eighth overall and gave up the points lead to Farres.

Overall Results