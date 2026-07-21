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Watch: Carson Mumford's Vlog of First Career Moto Podium at Spring Creek National

July 21, 2026, 3:00pm
Millville, MN Spring CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Carson Mumford earned a career best moto (third in moto two) AND overall finish (fifth overall) at the Spring Creek National over the weekend. Mumford's AMA Pro Motocross Championship career best finish entering the weekend was an eight overall (which he did three times), so this was his first ever top five overall finish.

Remember, Mumford was once a big name under the GEICO Honda amateur scene and got just one full pro season under his belt (2020 Pro Motocross) before the team shut down and all of the riders were searching for deals for 2021 and beyond. Mumford jumped around a few teams and bikes, suffering injuries along the way.

Now, he is in a good position with the AEO Powersports KTM Racing team, where he has already locked in a deal to return next year.

Motocross

Spring Creek - 250

July 18, 2026
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 1 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 9 - 1 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 8 - 2 Kawasaki KX250
4 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 3 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 11 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
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Text by Carson Mumford YouTube:

Payton got a new camera and it ended up being the perfect weekend to learn how to use it and vlog … my first moto podium and best overall of my career!! Short and sweet vlog this weekend, feeling very grateful for my circle.

Subscribe and follow me on all platforms to continue to watch my growth as the season comes to a close these next 4 rounds ! 

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