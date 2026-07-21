Watch: Carson Mumford's Vlog of First Career Moto Podium at Spring Creek National

Carson Mumford earned a career best moto (third in moto two) AND overall finish (fifth overall) at the Spring Creek National over the weekend. Mumford's AMA Pro Motocross Championship career best finish entering the weekend was an eight overall (which he did three times), so this was his first ever top five overall finish.

Remember, Mumford was once a big name under the GEICO Honda amateur scene and got just one full pro season under his belt (2020 Pro Motocross) before the team shut down and all of the riders were searching for deals for 2021 and beyond. Mumford jumped around a few teams and bikes, suffering injuries along the way.

Now, he is in a good position with the AEO Powersports KTM Racing team, where he has already locked in a deal to return next year.