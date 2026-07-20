Lucas Coenen, having started from the extreme outside of the gate after not finishing the Qualifying Race, was initially just inside the top ten, battling with his fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Andrea Adamo, but he clearly was not his usual self. Dropping to twelfth on the following lap, he then retired from the race in obvious physical discomfort.

Adamo himself did make progress, and lifted himself to sixth by lap four, running ahead of the non-factory KTMs of Pancar and Seewer. The Slovenian and the Swiss would finish seventh and eighth, with Seewer getting there with a last lap pass on Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul’s Norwegian Kevin Horgmo. Gabriel SS24 KTM rider Oriol Oliver had an up and down race to take tenth on the final lap from wildcard British rider Taylor Hammal on the Dixon Racing Team Kawasaki, who still took a credible eighth in his first MXGP class Sunday race!

Up front, Gajser kept hounding Herlings, but could not break the Dutchman. Vialle was also holding Febvre at bay, but he suffered a massive crash as he got cross-rutted and slammed into the face of a jump on lap 14! With a seriously twisted bike, the Frenchman limped home to 14th at the flag. Fernandez had lost fifth to Adamo with a mistake, but he fought back past along the main valley on lap 13, and that became fourth, behind Febvre, with Vialle’s crash.

Herlings’ win was enough to cut Coenen’s points lead to 36 before race two, with the Belgian’s participation in question for race two.

For the first time in many years, Herlings made it two Fox Holeshot Awards in one day as he fired into the lead of race two, with Vialle being passed almost instantly by Gajser and then Febvre who chased after “The Bullet” from the start. Seewer was also initially in the top five, but he was also overhauled by Fernandez and Adamo, as well as by Jonass, to sit eighth at the end of the first full lap. Isak Gifting also ran in the top ten on his return to racing for JK Racing Yamaha.

Coenen had again attempted to race, but pulled up on lap four in obvious pain, and limped off the bike. There would be no points from Foxhills for the Belgian, and we await news of his condition while wishing him the very best of health.

There was sadly a bad crash for Jonass on one of the steepest downhill sections, exiting the race from seventh, although he was fortunately diagnosed with little more than bruising after the race. Seewer was therefore promoted to seventh, good enough for sixth overall the day after his 32nd birthday. Horgmo claimed eighth in the race for seventh overall, while Jago Geerts scored his best result of the season for MRT Racing Team Beta with a fine ninth, while Brent Van Doninck rounded out the top ten for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP.