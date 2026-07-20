This 450 Pro Motocross points chase is the best we have seen in years. Once again, for the third race in a row, the red plate switched hands at Spring Creek. It's almost like Jett and Hunter Lawrence are playing the game Hot Potato with the red plate, neither one of them wants to be caught holding it for too long.

Now it's not even track to track, but per moto that the brothers are each finding their groove. In moto one at Spring Creek Hunter pulled away from Jett and won by over 16 seconds. Then in moto two Jett passed Hunter and set out to do the same thing before going down in a wild crash. It was his third crash on the day, something that at one point was unusual to see from the rider who won the first 24 motos of his 450 career. Jett explained his theory on his recent crashes in the post-race press conference:

“We spoke about it with my dad afterwards and the team and I think it's, throughout the day I am building more and more because during the weeks I’m not riding much because I am trying to save my ankle as much as I can. I think for a little bit it was okay but now when we are changing settings it's not knowing the bike as well. And then when we get to the race weekend the first qualifying you are obviously trying to send it on a track you haven’t rode since the previous year. So, you are trying to ride yourself in, but obviously get a good lap in. And I think I was just not thinking of the soil in the first one. I leaned over to kind of jump across to the inside rut, and I wasn’t looking at the rut, I was looking up ahead. And it just was all slop and it slowed my momentum down and pushed the front end. I gave my head a good wack, you know. Wacked the front of my head and tweaked my neck pretty bad. And the second one was just a weird one. Today was a lot of a hard base into a sand berm and when I landed the rear went in and the front kind of hit bottom.

“So, we made an adjustment for the first moto. And then obviously that last one was a bummer, I was feeling good. The first one [moto] I just didn’t have it for HJ. I picked the smarter route and said ‘Alright, he can have this one.’ And I changed a few things on the suspension, and it felt better for the second one. I was like, ‘Okay I feel good, I feel like Superman.’ Hunter was in front of me and I’m like, ‘You’re not getting it this time!’ I was able to pass him, felt good, I had good lines. I just went through that section, and I have been struggling a little bit with the bike I think it's the new style I have created almost with my foot and kind of being, sometimes a little, almost forward. And most of my weight is there, and I think it put just a little bit too much weight and it pressured the front end going into that soft stuff and it was enough just carve it and then flick me over. I was okay, I got very lucky out of that thing. And then I looked like I got hit by a shotgun because the bike got me in the back of my knee and it collapsed me. So, not ideal, it was a bummer, but I just got to be thankful I’m okay after a rough weekend.”

Take a look at all three of Jett's crashes throughout the day: