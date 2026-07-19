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Watch: 250 and 450 Video Highlights from Spring Creek National

July 19, 2026, 11:30am
Watch: 250 and 450 Video Highlights from Spring Creek National
Millville, MN Spring CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Watch the video highlights from the Spring Creek National.

In the 250 Class, Julien Beaumer (1-4) earned the first overall Pro Motocross win of his career as Chance Hymas (9-1) and Levi Kitchen (8-2) rounded out the overall podium. After Cole Davies's rough day (38-13), Kitchen retakes the points lead and Beaumer takes over second with Davies now sitting third.

In the 450 Class, it was Hunter Lawrence (1-1) taking the win over Haiden Deegan (4-2) and Jett Lawrence (2-5). Hunter Lawrence now retakes the championship lead! Watch the highlights below.

Video Highlights

Results

Motocross

Spring Creek - 250

July 18, 2026
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 1 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 9 - 1 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 8 - 2 Kawasaki KX250
4 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 3 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 11 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Spring Creek - 450

July 18, 2026
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 5 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 3 - 4 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
5 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 5 - 8 Ducati Desmo 450MX
Full Results

Championship Standings 

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 261
2Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 237
3Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 236
4Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 199
5Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 194
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 320
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 310
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 258
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 231
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 221
Full Standings
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