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Watch: Saturday Crash Claims Lucas Coenen, and Ferruccio Zanchi's Massive Downhill Crash

July 20, 2026, 7:05am
Swindon, United Kingdom MXGP of Great BritainFIM Motocross World Championship

A crash just moments into Saturday's qualifying race has completely changed the MXGP standings, with series' leader Lucas Coenen colliding with Maxime Renaux on a jump. He did not finish that race, and lined up for Sunday's motos but wasn't able to finish either one, allowing Jeffrey Herlings to make up huge ground in the series' standings. You can see the crash above.

Also, witness a wild downhill tumble from Ferruccio Zanchi, who was ultimately able to escape, it appears, without a major injury.

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