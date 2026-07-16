News today from the FIM World Supercross Championship, with Monster Energy joining the series as the exclusive energy drink partner. The six-round WSX championship kicks off in early August, a little less than one month from now.

Of note, the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) also signed a new Monster Energy deal last August and is in the first year of what is a five-year deal, through 2030. Monster is the entitlement sponsor of the whole of the 31-round Monster Energy SMX Championship.

The following press release is from the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX):

FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP ANNOUNCES MONSTER ENERGY AS OFFICIAL GLOBAL PARTNER

London, UK: The FIM World Supercross Championship has announced Monster Energy as its Official Global Partner, marking a significant new partnership between two brands at the forefront of supercross.

The multi-year agreement sees Monster Energy join World Supercross as the exclusive energy drink partner. The partnership unites Monster Energy’s deep-rooted heritage in supercross, sport and action culture with World Supercross’ mission to grow the sport on a global scale and deliver elite racing and entertainment experiences to fans around the world.

Monster Energy has been synonymous with supercross for decades, supporting the sport’s biggest athletes, teams and events. Through this partnership, the brand will play a prominent role across the World Supercross Championship, spanning broadcast integrations, digital content, on-site fan activations, hospitality experiences and event branding.

As the championship continues its international growth, World Supercross is introducing the excitement, intensity and spectacle of supercross to new audiences and major markets worldwide. The partnership with Monster Energy further strengthens the championship’s position as the global home of the sport.

Scott McCubbin, Chief Commercial Officer, World Supercross, said:

“Monster Energy is one of the most recognisable and influential brands in supercross. For decades, it has helped elevate the sport, supporting athletes, teams and events while building an authentic connection with fans around the world. As World Supercross continues to expand globally, bringing the sport to new markets and audiences, partnering with Monster Energy is a natural fit. We share a commitment to growing supercross, delivering premium experiences and engaging fans in exciting and innovative ways. We're proud to welcome Monster Energy as an Official Global Partner of the championship.”

David Gowland, Vice President of Motorsports, Monster Energy, said:

“Partnering with the FIM World Supercross Championship is an exciting opportunity for Monster Energy to further strengthen our commitment to a sport that has been part of our DNA for decades. World Supercross is helping take the excitement and intensity of supercross to new audiences around the world, creating new opportunities for fans to engage with the sport at the highest level. As the championship continues its global expansion, we’re proud to support that growth and work together to deliver unforgettable experiences for fans while contributing to the continued momentum of supercross worldwide."

The partnership will be activated throughout the 2026 FIM World Supercross Championship season, beginning with the build-up to the opening round in Calgary on 8th August and continuing across all races on the calendar.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit worldsupercrosschampionship.com.