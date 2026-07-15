If nothing else, mud brings excitement - and this race has it all. Triple-digit holeshot, contenders nearly run over and a Cooper Webb breakaway as he eyes his first ever 450 moto win, but of course Eli Tomac isn't going to make it easy - can Beast Mode chase him down?

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