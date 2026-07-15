Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
MXGP of
South Africa
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
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MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
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Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 18
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jul 19
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 25
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 26
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Webb Versus Tomac in a Millville Mudder

July 15, 2026, 12:25pm

If nothing else, mud brings excitement - and this race has it all. Triple-digit holeshot, contenders nearly run over and a Cooper Webb breakaway as he eyes his first ever 450 moto win, but of course Eli Tomac isn't going to make it easy - can Beast Mode chase him down?

About Dunlop The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.

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