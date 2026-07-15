FXR Spring Creek National Kicks Off Second Half of Pro Motocross

The first half of the summer has lived up to the highly anticipated billing that accompanied the start of the regular season’s second half just under two months ago. While an unfortunate level of attrition has impacted several of SMX’s biggest stars, their absence hasn’t dampened the gripping competition produced through the first six races.

In the 450SMX Class, a historic title fight has unfolded between siblings and teammates Hunter and Jett Lawrence. The Australian duo have traded wins, with three apiece, in addition to the points lead, as both continue their fight to seize control of the championship from one another. Last weekend at Southwick, both riders endured through late race miscues that gave up moto wins, with Hunter’s incident in the final moto proving to be more adverse as it ultimately cost him the points lead. With his third victory of the season, Jett equaled his brother’s win total and has possession of the red plate for the second time this summer, albeit by just a single point over Hunter. Spring Creek has been a strong track for both riders in the premier class, with Jett owning a pair of victories in his two career starts and Hunter amassing back-to-back runner-up finishes in his two starts. While they’ll once again come into the weekend as heavy favorites for the win, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan continues to make progress during his rookie campaign. While he’s yet to lead a lap this summer, the brash young star has tried to make the most of his opportunities to go bar-to-bar with the Lawrences and is learning every step of the way. It may be a matter of time before Deegan finds himself in the mix on a more consistent basis with his Australian counterparts. Additionally, the recent news of a return to action for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Eli Tomac has the racing community buzzing as the four-time champion will add even more intrigue to the fight for victory.

The wide-open perception of the 250SMX Class has largely reigned true through the first six races, which have produced five different winners, including a trio of first-time breakthroughs. While heartbreaking injuries have ended the hopes of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker and Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda, both of whom held the red plate when they were forced out of action, the championship remains exceptionally close between the up and coming talent of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies and the veteran presence of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen. While both riders were beat out by a captivating one-off performance from MX2 points leader Sacha Coenen at Southwick, their ongoing battle in the championship tightened up following podium efforts. Davies has moved atop the standings for the first time in his young career and will feel the weight of the red plate for the first time during his Spring Creek debut. The New Zealander holds a two-point edge over Kitchen, who is the lone previous Spring Creek winner in the field, having captured his maiden victory there during the 2024 season. Davies’ novice knowledge of the track combined with Kitchen’s wealth of successful experience will create an intriguing dynamic as their battle continues to unfold.

The FXR Spring Creek National will get underway this Saturday, July 18, with on-track action starting at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, followed by opening ceremonies at 10:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. ET before the gate drops on motos at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. Comprehensive live streaming coverage from Spring Creek will air exclusively on Peacock, beginning with Race Day Live at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET before coverage of the motos gets underway at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.