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  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jett Lawrence
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  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
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  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
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Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
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Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

July 13, 2026, 9:00am
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 6 (of 11) - Southwick National in Massachusetts

Motocross

Southwick - 250

July 11, 2026
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium Belgium 1 - 1 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 4 Kawasaki KX250
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 7 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 6 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 4 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
6 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 5 - 7 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
7 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 11 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Francisco Garcia Francisco Garcia Spain Spain 9 - 8 Kawasaki KX250
9 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 10 - 11 KTM 250 SX-F
10 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 12 - 12 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Sacha Coenen (KTM)
Sacha Coenen (KTM) Align Media
250 Class overall podium
250 Class overall podium Align Media
Motocross

Southwick - 450

July 11, 2026
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 3 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 4 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 5 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
6 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 10 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
7 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 6 - 11 Ducati Desmo 450MX
8 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 8 - 10 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
9 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 12 - 7 Triumph TF 450-X
10 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 11 - 8 Triumph TF 450-X
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
450 Class overall podium
450 Class overall podium Align Media

Championship Standings

WMX

WMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 132
2Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 123
3Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 102
4Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen Riverside, CA United States 101
5Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia 99
6Emma Milesevic Emma Milesevic Australia Australia 83
7Piper Bell Piper Bell Sault Sainte Marie, MI United States 77
8Lotte Van Drunen Lotte Van Drunen The Netherlands The Netherlands 74
9Lilly-Ann Pettus Lilly-Ann Pettus Hanceville, AL United States 74
10Ava Silvestri Ava Silvestri Redwood City, CA United States 59
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 227
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 225
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 194
4Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 194
5Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 167
6Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 163
7Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 152
8Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 134
9Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 122
10Nick Romano Nick Romano Bayside, NY United States 116
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 271
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 270
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 218
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 202
5Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 183
6R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 183
7Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 152
8Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 149
9Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 139
10Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 103
Full Standings

Triple Crown Series 

Round 5 (of 8) - Riverglade MX in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

Championship Standings

American National Enduro 

Round 6 - Round Barbed Wire National Enduro

Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 7

Championship Standings

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 8 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 166
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 154
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 153
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
5Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 141
6Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 106
7Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 102
8Grant Baylor Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 102
9Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 99
10Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 91
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 205
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 196
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 196
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 173
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 132
6Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 109
7Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 104
8Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
9Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 224
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 224
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 219
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 136
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 126
6Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 116
7Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 91
9Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 77
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 54
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 8 (of 19) 

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 523
2Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 509
3Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 467
4Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 455
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 433
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 400
7Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 352
8Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 307
9Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 278
10Kay Karssemakers Kay Karssemakers The Netherlands 225
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 566
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 498
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 443
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 404
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 364
6Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 343
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 332
8Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 287
9Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 273
10Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 268
Full Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Deacon Denno (Triumph)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Ryan Breece (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Luciano Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDAMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class

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