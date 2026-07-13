AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 6 (of 11) - Southwick National in Massachusetts
Motocross
Southwick - 250July 11, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|Belgium
|1 - 1
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|2 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|7 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|6 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|4 - 5
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|5 - 7
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|11 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Francisco Garcia
|Spain
|9 - 8
|Kawasaki KX250
|9
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|10 - 11
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|12 - 12
|Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross
Southwick - 450July 11, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 4
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|3 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|4 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|5 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|10 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|6 - 11
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|8 - 10
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|12 - 7
|Triumph TF 450-X
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|11 - 8
|Triumph TF 450-X
Championship Standings
WMX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|132
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|123
|3
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|102
|4
|Mikayla Nielsen
|Riverside, CA
|101
|5
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|99
|6
|Emma Milesevic
|Australia
|83
|7
|Piper Bell
|Sault Sainte Marie, MI
|77
|8
|Lotte Van Drunen
|The Netherlands
|74
|9
|Lilly-Ann Pettus
|Hanceville, AL
|74
|10
|Ava Silvestri
|Redwood City, CA
|59
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|227
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|225
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|194
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|194
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|167
|6
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|163
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|152
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|134
|9
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|122
|10
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|116
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|271
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|270
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|218
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|202
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|183
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|183
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|152
|8
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|149
|9
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|139
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|103
Triple Crown Series
Round 5 (of 8) - Riverglade MX in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada
Championship Standings
American National Enduro
Round 6 - Round Barbed Wire National Enduro
Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 7
Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 8 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|166
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|154
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|153
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|141
|6
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|106
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|102
|8
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|102
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|99
|10
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|91
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|205
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|196
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|196
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|173
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|132
|6
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|109
|7
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|104
|8
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|9
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|54
|10
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|224
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|224
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|219
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|136
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|126
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|116
|7
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|95
|8
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|91
|9
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|77
|10
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|54
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 8 (of 19)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|523
|2
|Guillem Farres
|509
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|467
|4
|Camden McLellan
|455
|5
|Liam Everts
|433
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|400
|7
|Mathis Valin
|352
|8
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|307
|9
|Valerio Lata
|278
|10
|Kay Karssemakers
|225
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|566
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|498
|3
|Romain Febvre
|443
|4
|Tim Gajser
|404
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|364
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|343
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|332
|8
|Tom Vialle
|287
|9
|Kay de Wolf
|273
|10
|Pauls Jonass
|268
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Deacon Denno (Triumph)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Ryan Breece (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Luciano Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class