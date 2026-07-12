We’re barely halfway through this season of AMA Pro Motocross and we’ve already seen a boatload of surprises and plot twists. And at the Southwick National it was more of the same type of unpredictability and excitement that only exist in this sport. To try to make better sense of the wildness that was Southwick, we sent our questions to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

Southwick is the sandiest track on the circuit and it shapes up differently than all the others. As a result, how much more important is fitness here?

It’s very important, and especially on warmer days like Saturday. Tracks like Southwick don’t present many opportunities to rest. The sand is constantly pulling the bike this way and that, forcing riders to squeeze the motorcycle tightly. The sand is also heavy, requiring constant throttle application to continue forward. A harder packed track like Washougal allows the bike to coast or flow more easily and riders can relax in smooth areas. Hot sand races will expose you if you aren’t fit, period. It’s happened to me before and it’s not fun.

There are always a handful of local riders who set eyebrow raising times in qualifying. This year, for example Larry Fortin of Tolland, Connecticut, was fourth overall in 250 qualifying. Local knowledge can be important, but how can it make such a huge difference at Southwick?

It’s not so much the local knowledge as it is the first B practice of the morning. The track is perfectly smooth and the berms are perfect for railing at high speed. The locals do know the track, yes, but if they were in the A group, they would not be in the top five qualifying times. This has long been a Southwick dynamic and likely isn’t ever changing with the same qualifying format in place. The 450’s are a little tougher for the B group to pull this off in the odd year when 450’s go first, but it can happen. The Jett’s of the world are just freaks of nature and can overcome even the smooth track dynamic almost without fail (note: Sacha Coenen did also quite easily).