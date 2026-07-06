Team France crowned 2026 FIM Junior World Champions, USA Second, Check the Results and Highlights

Speeches were given by Martin Venhoda, Patricia Maskarova, Rodrigo Castro and Richard Gironi. During her speech, Maskarova presented a special plate to Monika and Josef Pekařovci, organisers of MS Kluky, in recognition of their work in staging the event.

During the ceremony, Team Spain was announced as the winner of the Ride Green Cup and was presented with their award by Nikos Psimmenos, FIM Sustainability delegate, in recognition of the incredible commitment and creativity they showed throughout the event. Also called to the stage, having been pre-selected, were Estonia, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Austria and Colombia.

A special mention was also made for Venezuela, following the recent earthquake there, with Team Czechia holding up a paddock whiteboard as a show of support.

MX125

In the 125cc class, Austrian, Ricardo Bauer was immaculate, winning both races in a calm and calculated fashion to take the title, coming from behind in both races. In race one, Spain's Oleguer Riba took the early lead and with it the Fox Holeshot award with Emil Ziemer in second and Bauer in third. Ziemer and Bauer soon passed Riba and the battled commenced for the opening race win and first blood on the championship. After constant pressure Bauer finally made the pass towards the end of the race to take victory. He then emphatically backed it up in the second race to be crowned FIM World Champion.

French racer Sleny Goyer started race two with real intent and pulled the Fox Holeshot but was soon passed by Bauer for the lead. Goyer held off the charge from Riba and eventually pulled away to claim second in the race and in the World championship. Third in the race went to Bertram Thorius, but it was Emil Ziemer, who despite a crash mid moto, picked himself up to finish sixth in the race but claim the bronze medal.

125cc Overall Results: 1. Ricardo Bauer (AUT, KTM), 50 points; 2. Sleny Goyer (FRA, YAM), 38 p.; 3. Emil Ziemer (SUI, KTM), 37 p.; 4. Oleguer Riba (ESP, GAS), 36 p.; 5. David Cracco (ITA, KTM), 36 p.; 6. Bertram Thorius (DEN, FAN), 31 p.; 7. Liam Bruneau (FRA, KTM), 29 p.; 8. Travis Leok (EST, HUS), 22 p.; 9. Eliot Buysschaert (FRA, KTM), 17 p.; 10. Chase Dashiell (USA, KTM), 16 p.;