Live Written Updates and Results from RedBud National

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

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Morning Report

Good morning and what a great one it will be celebrating our nations 250th birthday, on the fourth of July, at RedBud. Not even a little (or a lot) of weather can slow down this year’s celebration. Heavy rains came down Friday afternoon, creating rivers everywhere. But the crews have been working tirelessly to get the track as best as possible but remember it's RedBud so even on a bad day, it is still pretty great. A few showers throughout the day are possible, but nothing like yesterday’s downpour.

After a weekend off, racing resumes this weekend, and fans are eager to get back to the racing action. In the 450 class Jett Lawrence leads Hunter Lawrence by only two points. Hunter was able to win High Point somewhat easily; will he continue that trend this weekend or will Jett retaliate? Historically, Haiden Deegan never had the best of luck at RedBud in the 250 class, but he has been inching closer to the top two every race, will he turn his luck around? And then nine-time World Champion Antonio Cairoli is coming back out of retirement (for the second or third time now?) for the next three rounds. The guy is 40 years old and can’t seem to hang up his boots quite yet. Then of course we cannot talk rain without mentioning Aaron Plessinger’s name. AP loves RedBud and it's quite possible he did a rain dance that started all of this inclement weather. He has been looking better every weekend, is this the race he lands on the podium for the first time in 2026?