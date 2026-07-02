Updates on Barcia, Hammaker, Thrasher, Vohland, Kelley, Temmerman, and More Before RedBud National

The fifth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450 Class
Justin Barcia – Back | In
Barcia hasn’t raced since hurting his back at Thunder Valley. He’ll return to racing at RedBud.
Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | Out
Cooper had a big crash at Hangtown and sustained a concussion. He’s out for RedBud.
Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out
Savatgy dislocated his wrist in Denver and hasn’t raced since. The team is not rushing him to get back to racing, but he might return for the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.
Chase Sexton – Knee, Banged Up | Out
Sexton will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL sustained on media day at Thunder Valley.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Stewart hurt his knee at the season opener. The plan had been for him to return at RedBud, but he still needs some more time before coming back to racing.
Eli Tomac – Neck | Out
Tomac strained his neck at Fox Raceway in a collision with Garrett Marchbanks. He’s out for RedBud.
250 Class
Max Anstie – Banged Up |Out
Anstie had a huge crash during qualifying at Pala. He hasn’t raced since and will not line up at RedBud.
Daxton Bennick – Banged Up | In
Bennick missed Thunder Valley and High Point due to some big crashes. He'll be back for RedBud.
Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out
Brown had hoped to return for RedBud after breaking his collarbone and dislocating his wrist in Birmingham, but he’s not quite ready yet. His status at this point is week to week.
Austin Forkner – Banged Up | Out
Forkner will miss RedBud after a big crash during qualifying at Thunder Valley left him severely banged up.
Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out
Hammaker crashed hard at High Point and injured his shoulder. He’ll miss the rest of the season.
Derek Kelley – Arm | Out
Kelley went down at High Point and snapped his humerus. He’s had surgery and is out for the time being.
Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out
McAdoo hasn’t raced since fracturing his hand in Salt Lake City. At this point there is no timetable on his return.
Coty Schock – Wrist | Out
Schock injured his lunate bone while practicing for Hangtown and is out for the season.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll is out due to an injury to his right Achilles tendon sustained in Birmingham.
Enzo Temmerman – Concussion | Out
Temmerman crashed at High Point and sustained a concussion. He’s out for RedBud.
Nate Thrasher – Beat Up | In
Thrasher will return to racing at RedBud following a nasty crash in a big first turn pileup at Hangtown.
Max Vohland – Hand | Out
Vohland sustained a fracture in his hand at High Point. He’s scheduled to return at Unadilla.