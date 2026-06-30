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National Registration Is Now Open For Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

June 30, 2026, 3:45pm
National Registration Is Now Open For Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship
Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship

With the final step in qualifying for the 45th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL completed, online registration is NOW OPEN. Registration will remain open until Wednesday, July 8th at 12:30 PM ET. Amateur and Youth racers have been working hard, competing since February to qualify for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross race at the iconic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

As online registration gets underway, riders will enter their current AMA membership number and hit submit. Riders will then select their national classes; facility permits and check to enter into the Hookup Lottery (optional). Riders are limited to (2) Facility Permits, (1) Extra Car Pass per Facility Permit and (2) Pit Vehicle Permits per Facility Permit. Permits must be purchased in advance. Riders will receive a text message and email with a link to adult racers, and in the case of parents with joint custody, both parents. Please select either the text message or email link to receive the required release waiver. Read the release carefully, enter your name and select Sign and Confirm. A confirmation receipt will be issued, and after that you have completed your registration.

When you pre-enter you will receive $30 in Race Gas Cash credits on RockyMountainATVMC.com (One cash credit per rider, per event). You will receive an email after registering letting you know that cash has been put into your account, what event you received it for and the expiration of that credit.

MotoTees will continue to offer riders the opportunity to put their last name on their official Loretta Lynn's racing bib. All bibs are fully sublimated and will include riders last name above their race number. No press on numbers or letters. Purchase extra bibs to frame after the event or have on-hand during race week. These customized bibs are in addition to the race bib provided by MX Sports. Orders will begin when rider numbers are assigned.

MyLaps transponders are used for the National event. Transponders can be rented or purchased in advance of the event through LiveView Timing. To speed up the rental process, we request you order your rented/purchased transponder online when registering for classes and passes. Riders that currently own a transponder must register it at the event. You do not have to have your transponder in order to register, but you must obtain one prior to racing.

Click HERE to register today!
Click HERE to register today! Chase Stallo

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content. 

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