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Ken Roczen. 2026 AMA 450 Supercross Champion

June 24, 2026, 3:00pm
Ken Roczen. 2026 AMA 450 Supercross Champion

WHEN EVERY FRACTION OF A SECOND MATTERS, GRAMS MATTER.

Victory in the 450SX class isn't won by chance. It's earned through relentless preparation, precision engineering, and the confidence to push harder than everyone else on the track.

In 2026, Ken Roczen stood on top of the 450SX podium, delivering a championship-winning performance built on speed, control, and consistency. At GBrakes, we're proud to be part of that pursuit of excellence.

  • Photo May 06 2026, 7 47 00 AM
    Photo May 06 2026, 7 47 00 AM GBrakes
  • Photo May 06 2026, 8 01 24 AM
    Photo May 06 2026, 8 01 24 AM GBrakes
  • Photo May 06 2026, 8 08 30 AM
    Photo May 06 2026, 8 08 30 AM GBrakes
  • Photo May 06 2026, 8 12 04 AM
    Photo May 06 2026, 8 12 04 AM GBrakes
  • Photo May 06 2026, 8 54 49 AM (2)
    Photo May 06 2026, 8 54 49 AM (2) GBrakes
  • Photo May 06 2026, 8 36 04 AM
    Photo May 06 2026, 8 36 04 AM GBrakes

LIGHTER. STRONGER. FASTER.

Every component on a championship-level race machine has a purpose. That's why GBrakes engineered ultra-lightweight brake rotors designed to reduce rotating mass without sacrificing braking performance.

Less rotating weight means:

  • Faster acceleration response
  • Improved handling characteristics
  • Reduced gyroscopic effect
  • Quicker directional changes in rhythm sections and corners
  • Enhanced rider feel and control

When the gate drops and the margins are razor-thin, reducing unnecessary weight can help unlock performance where it matters most.

THE GBRAKES CRYO-TECH® ADVANTAGE

Our rotors undergo an advanced cryogenic treatment process called Cryo-Tech®, that treatment takes performance beyond conventional manufacturing.

Through carefully controlled deep-temperature (-300 Degrees) processing, the rotor's internal structure is stabilized and refined. The result is a rotor engineered for the demands of elite Supercross competition.

BENEFITS OF CRYO-TECH® TREATMENT

Enhanced Wear Resistance
Improved structural consistency helps resist premature wear under extreme race conditions.

Greater Dimensional Stability
Helps maintain rotor integrity through repeated heat cycles and hard braking events.

Improved Durability
Built to withstand the punishment of aggressive racing and demanding track conditions.

Consistent Performance
Provides predictable braking feel lap after lap, moto after moto.

Extended Service Life
A rotor designed to deliver lasting performance throughout the season.

CONFIDENCE UNDER BRAKING.

The biggest moments in racing often happen entering a corner - not leaving one.

When riders attack braking zones with complete confidence, they can carry speed deeper, choose aggressive lines, and stay in control when the race is on the line.

That's the philosophy behind every GBrakes rotor we produce.

Engineered to be lightweight.
Designed to perform under pressure.
Built for champions.

CHAMPIONS TRUST PERFORMANCE.

From the first practice lap to the final checkered flag, GBrakes is committed to delivering race-proven braking technology for riders who refuse to settle.

2026 450SX CHAMPION

Ken Roczen

POWER TO GO FASTER.

CONTROL TO GO FURTHER.

BRAKING BUILT TO WIN.

GBRAKES
Lightweight Performance. Cryo-Tech® Treatment. Championship Proven.

  • GB0524-69
    GB0524-69 GBrakes
  • GB0501-69
    GB0501-69 GBrakes
  • GB0524-76
    GB0524-76 GBrakes
  • GBD9029X
    GBD9029X GBrakes
  • Lines_Flat
    Lines_Flat GBrakes
  • GBD9038X
    GBD9038X GBrakes
  • GBDOS12
    GBDOS12 GBrakes

Check Out GBrakes Line Of Products

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