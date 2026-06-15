Round two of the Women’s Motocross Championship took place in Thunder Valley and once again WMX brought lots of excitement to the weekend. In moto one defending champion Lachlan Turner did not get a great start in the elevation of Colorado. The fastest qualifier on the day, Charli Cannon got out to the early lead, but then Turner turned up the heat. They made a couple of passes back and forth before Turner took over the lead and Cannon went down hard in the uphill rollers on the third lap. Mikayla Nielsen took over second position until her bike let go on the final lap, gifting Cannon second while Nielsen ended up 16th. This is the second round in a row of bike troubles for the SLR Honda rider, who had clutch issues the first moto at Hangtown and barely made it to the line in time.

In the second moto, Turner pulled the holeshot but then went down on the start of lap two, allowing Cannon by. But Cannon who was still riding sore from Friday’s crash did not have much fight to keep Turner behind her. Though once Turner passed for the lead, Cannon stayed within two seconds to make the race interesting right to the end. Australia’s Taylah McCutcheon was running third for most of the race but was racing sick. Tonsilitis at elevation is a recipe for disaster but she fought strong until the end. Mikayla Nielsen was able to make a last lap pass for third, but McCutcheon’s 3-4 gave her third overall on the weekend.

The top three overall met with the press after the race. Turner who has won all four motos now to start the season spoke on her mistakes and the competition; “The first moto went good. I clicked second off the start, so I bogged off the start… Today I pulled the holeshot and it was sick. I fell over, I keep making it hard on myself with the tip overs but it's fun for the crowd to watch that’s for sure… The competition has grown so much from last year. We’ve got so many overseas riders so that’s amazing. And it's fun for me to battle with them too.”