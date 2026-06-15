Thomas on Romano:

The third round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship took place over the weekend at the Toyota Thunder Valley National, and from the successful visit of the Coenen Brothers, to Haiden Deegan’s constant improvement, to another winner in the 250 Class, we were left with plenty of questions. To make sense of it all we tapped former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

The weather was pretty mild at Thunder Valley, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. How much of an affect, or lack thereof, do these favorable conditions have on the riders?

It was amazing! With the elevation, there is already a big burden on riders and motorcycles. If temps pushed into the 90’s (or even 100+ like 2005), the meter redlines for everyone. It was pleasant to be outside and simply an easier task for everyone involved. Hydration is not as critical, fuel doesn’t get as hot, and riders don’t overheat as easily.

The weather was mild, but it was also pretty windy at times. How does that affect the dirt? Does it make hitting any of those big jumps sketchy?

The wind did kick up a few times and I was watching riders closely to see if anything was awry. Mostly, riders will adjust to this by jumping as straight as possible so they can manage the direction mid-air. The winds died down fairly quickly, though, and I didn’t’ see too much ill effect.