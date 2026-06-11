Jason Weigandt On Pro Motocross and Paul Dallenbach Talks Colorado 500 | Winners Take Y'all Podcast

This week we welcomed racing legend Paul Dallenbach to the show. With the 50th running of the Colorado 500 quickly approaching, we wanted to hear the history behind one of off-road motorcycling's most iconic charitable rides. Paul shared stories from his incredible career, including racing Baja, conquering Pikes Peak, and working as one of Hollywood's top stunt drivers. If you've seen a big-budget chase scene, there's a good chance Paul had something to do with it.

We also welcomed back our second guest, Jason Weigandt, to break down the opening rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship. As usual, we started with motocross and somehow ended up everywhere else—which is exactly how we like it.