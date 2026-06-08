Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Caden Dudney
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Mathis Valin
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
GNCC
Watkins Glen International
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jason T Tino
  3. Jhak Walker
Full Results
Motocross, WMX
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Mikayla Nielsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Mathis Valin
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 13
News
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
High Point
Sat Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jun 21
News
Full Schedule

The Post Show! Did Restart Hurt Hunter? Kitchen's Speed, WMX Drama, Davies' Sneaky Win and More

June 8, 2026, 6:50am
Rancho Cordova, CA HangtownAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Twisted Tea presents the Best Post Show Ever from Hangtown. Aaron Hansel, Sophie Phelps & Sarah Whitmore-Smage provide scoops and analysis from the track, along with press conference quotes and Tom Journet's track footage.

ABOUT TWISTED TEA Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted! *Must be 21 or older to purchase.

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